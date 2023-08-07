Maaveeran On OTT: When And Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan Movie

Maaveeran starring Sivakarthikeyan emerged as a hit movie at the box office. It introduced viewers to a unique take on the superhero genre. Recently, the makers confirmed its OTT release date.

Maaveeran was released in theatres on July 14, earlier this year.

The action movie featured Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar as the lead pair.

Sivakarthikeyan portrays a comic book artist in the film.

Maaveeran: When and where to watch the movie online?

Prime Video announced that Maaveeran starring Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan will make its digital premiere on August 11. The film opened to a positive response in the theatres. It is helmed by Madonne Ashwin. The movie performed well at the box office and became a commercial success after Sivakarthikeyan's Prince (2022) failed at the box office.

Sivakarthikeyan had earlier stated that the film is a "perfect blend of fantasy, humor, drama, and satire, which makes it a thoroughly enjoyable family watch". Meanwhile, the director of the film revealed that Maaveeran was a result of countless hours of hard work, research and thorough preparations. The film also features Saritha, Mysskin, Sunil and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

What is the storyline of Maaveeran?

Maaveeran revolves around the story of a comic book artist named Sathya (Sivkarthikeyan) who is a self-proclaimed coward. He has trouble raising his voice against the bad guys and cannot protect his family against injustice. However, after a botched suicide attempt, he acquires special abilities which allow him to see future events. The story further continues with him trying his best to save society from corrupt individuals. The film was a hit and earned Rs 75 crore at the box office.