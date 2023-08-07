Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated pan-India films coming out. The film has now resumed another round of filming.

3 things you need to know

Kalki 2898 AD teaser premiered at San Diego Comic Con festival.

Besides Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles.

Kalki 2898 AD will be released on January 24.

Kalki 2898 AD resumes shooting

The production of Kalki 2898 AD is in full swing as its new shooting schedule began recently in Hyderabad. According to 123telugu.com, this schedule will go until August 28. The makers shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set. The caption read, "Shooting time". The latest update has sparked excitement among eager fans.

(Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles was earlier known as Project K | Image: Instagram)

Recently, Deepika Padukone was snapped at the Mumbai airport. The actress' was headed to an undisclosed location. However, now it seems that she jetted off to Hyderabad for the shooting of the film.

(Deepika Padukone jetted off to Hyderabad for Kalki 2898 shoot | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Kalki 2898 AD's whopping budget revealed

In addition to Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, with music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film is poised to be a grand spectacle.

The pan-India venture has generated significant buzz after its trailer launch and a grand debut at the prestigious San Diego Comic Con festival. Audiences were drawn to its ambitious visuals and likened it to Hollywood hits Dune and Blade Runner 2049. Furthermore, the collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan after 38 years has piqued interest.

Made on a reporte budget of around 600 crores, Kalki 2898 AD aspires to be a grand cinematic experience reminiscent of the Baahubali franchise.