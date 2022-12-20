Last Updated:

Delhi Court Allows ED To Take Possession Of 26 Cars From Conman Sukesh's Wife Leena Paul

Delhi's Patiala House Court, on Tuesday, allowed ED to take possession of 26 cars from actor Leena Maria Paul (wife of Sukesh Chandrasekhar).

In the latest update in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the Patiala House Court in the national capital has allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take possession of 26 cars attached from actor Leena Maria Paul (wife of Sukesh Chandrasekhar).

Notably, on December 12, the Patiala House Court directed the ED officials to argue on the charge against the accused wise. 

It is worth noting that previously in 2021, the Delhi Police Economic Offence Wing (EOW) filed a chargesheet naming 14 accused involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and others. According to EOW, conman Sukesh, his wife Leena with others used Hawala routes creating Shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime. 

'Gave Rs 60 cr to AAP': Conman Sukesh

Meanwhile, Sukesh reiterated his allegation against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and claimed that he had given Rs 60 crores to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). His remarks came when both Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrasekhar were presented before Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday, December 20 in connection with the interrogation in the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Sukesh's lawyer, Advocate Anant Malik told the media that a high-powered committee in Delhi's Patiala House court took Sukesh's statement and held that a probe should be done.

According to sources, Jacqueline has filed a plea in the court seeking permission to travel to her birthplace Bahrain from December 23 to January 5. On her plea, the court has now directed ED to file a reply in the matter and listed it for hearing on Thursday, December 22. 

