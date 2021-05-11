Dennis Joseph's Demise Leaves Netizens Shocked, Fans Remember 'cinema's Master Writer'

Malayalam scriptwriter Dennis Joseph, who wrote for several superhit films in the eighties and nineties that contributed to Mammootty and Mohanlal's stardom, passed away at the age of 63. The scriptwriter is often credited for the stardom of these two superstars of the south. Dennis Joseph’s work was highly respected and admired in the Malayalam film industry. Netizens from all over mourned the death of the ace scriptwriter and expressed their condolences.

National Film Award critic Baradwaj Rangan bid farewell to the ace scriptwriter and wrote, "Adieu to Dennis Joseph, Malayalam cinema’s master writer If his Rajavinte Makan marked the beginning of the superstardom for Mohanlal, New Delhi helped Mammootty script a spectacular comeback after a series of disappointing films."

If his Rajavinte Makan marked the beginning of the superstardom for Mohanlal, New Delhi helped Mammootty script a spectacular comeback after a series of disappointing films.https://t.co/45aglz0U6K — Baradwaj Rangan (@baradwajrangan) May 11, 2021

One person wrote that they were extremely saddened to learn about Dennis Joseph's death, adding, "Saddened to know, Dennis Joseph Sir, one of the greatest screenwriters of all time in Malayalam who played a pivotal role in the career growth of @mammukka and @Mohanlal, has passed away. We will miss you, sir."

Dennis Joseph Sir, one of the greatest screenwriters of all time in Malayalam who played a pivotal role in the career growth of @mammukka and @Mohanlal, has passed away. We will miss you sir. pic.twitter.com/K8xLZiYaVL — Anoop Krishnan (@AnoopKr47510051) May 11, 2021

One user created an entire thread on Twitter and praised the late scriptwriter Dennis Joseph's movie Manu Uncle. The user wrote, "If you ask me which is the greatest or the most wholesome children's entertainment from Malayalam cinema, which works for both kids and adults alike, it's undoubtedly ace screenwriter Dennis Joseph's wondrous directorial debut, 'Manu Uncle'".

If you ask me which is the greatest or the most wholesome children's entertainment from Malayalam cinema, which works for both kids and adults alike, it's undoubtedly ace screenwriter Dennis Joseph's wondrous directorial debut, 'Manu Uncle'. (1/) pic.twitter.com/l09PPI8lQ5 — Vivek Santhosh (@sonder_being) May 10, 2021

RIP 🌹 The Legendary Writer Dennis Joseph 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/pFZAEvURCK — Mammootty Fans Club (@MammoottyFC369) May 10, 2021

Dennis Joseph passes away in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/p4X7sSjygS — Rajaneesh (@vilakudy) May 10, 2021

An overview of Dennis Joseph's career

Joseph started his career in the early eighties as a journalist with a film magazine and later started writing scripts. He wrote scripts for 45 films apart from directing five movies, of which his movie Manu Uncle earned him the National Award for best children's film in 1988. Amongst the unparalleled Malayalam hits, Joseph had written the script for the blockbuster movie New Delhi, a film that gave a new lease of life to Mammootty's career in 1987. Joseph penned down the script of the classic movie No. 20 Madras Mail, which saw both Mammootty and Mohanlal acting together in the Joshiy directorial.

