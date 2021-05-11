Last Updated:

Dennis Joseph's Demise Leaves Netizens Shocked, Fans Remember 'cinema's Master Writer'

Malayalam scriptwriter Dennis Joseph, often credited for the stardom of Mammootty and Mohanlal, passed away. Netizens mourned the death of Dennis Joseph

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Dennis Joseph

IMAGE: NIVIN PAULY'S TWITTER


Malayalam scriptwriter Dennis Joseph, who wrote for several superhit films in the eighties and nineties that contributed to Mammootty and Mohanlal's stardom, passed away at the age of 63. The scriptwriter is often credited for the stardom of these two superstars of the south. Dennis Joseph’s work was highly respected and admired in the Malayalam film industry. Netizens from all over mourned the death of the ace scriptwriter and expressed their condolences.

Netizens mourn the death of scriptwriter Dennis Joseph

National Film Award critic Baradwaj Rangan bid farewell to the ace scriptwriter and wrote, "Adieu to Dennis Joseph, Malayalam cinema’s master writer If his Rajavinte Makan marked the beginning of the superstardom for Mohanlal, New Delhi helped Mammootty script a spectacular comeback after a series of disappointing films."

One person wrote that they were extremely saddened to learn about Dennis Joseph's death, adding, "Saddened to know, Dennis Joseph Sir, one of the greatest screenwriters of all time in Malayalam who played a pivotal role in the career growth of @mammukka and @Mohanlal, has passed away. We will miss you, sir."

READ | Remember when Mohanlal said there was no competition between him and Mammootty?

One user created an entire thread on Twitter and praised the late scriptwriter Dennis Joseph's movie Manu Uncle. The user wrote, "If you ask me which is the greatest or the most wholesome children's entertainment from Malayalam cinema, which works for both kids and adults alike, it's undoubtedly ace screenwriter Dennis Joseph's wondrous directorial debut, 'Manu Uncle'". 

READ | Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2' confirmed for Hindi remake; team of Malayalam film share thoughts

An overview of Dennis Joseph's career

Joseph started his career in the early eighties as a journalist with a film magazine and later started writing scripts. He wrote scripts for 45 films apart from directing five movies, of which his movie Manu Uncle earned him the National Award for best children's film in 1988. Amongst the unparalleled Malayalam hits, Joseph had written the script for the blockbuster movie New Delhi, a film that gave a new lease of life to Mammootty's career in 1987. Joseph penned down the script of the classic movie No. 20 Madras Mail, which saw both Mammootty and Mohanlal acting together in the Joshiy directorial.

READ | Mohanlal pays his final respects to 'Chithram' co-actor Sharan

IMAGE: NIVIN PAULY'S TWITTER

READ | Malayalam screenwriter-director Dennis Joseph dies at 63 at private hospital in Kottayam

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT