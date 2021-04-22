Last Updated:

'Deyyam' Movie's Review: Here's How The Movie Fared At The Box Office

Deyyam movie's reviews are here. The movie released on the silver screens across the nation on April 16, 2021. It opened to negative reviews.

Telugu language horror film Deyyam was finally released on April 16, 2021, after a long wait of seven years. The movie was earlier titled 'Patta Pagalu'. Deyyam movie's cast includes actor Rajasekhar and reality show star Swathi Dixit in prominent roles and Tanikella Bharani, Aahutthi Prasad in supporting roles, among others. The movie opened to a lukewarm reception from the audience.

The horror film released in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages, instead of an OTT platform. Deyyam's plot is around Shankar (played by Rajasekhar) and his family who are living happily until a spirit possesses his teenage daughter Vijji (played by Swathi Dixit) and wreaks havoc in their life. How the father saves his daughter from the ghost, and what is the reason behind the ghost's possession of Vijji forms the rest of the story. 

Deyyam movie's review

Deyyam movie has received largely negative reviews from the audience and critics. The horror-thriller film has had a rough start at the box office as well. Audiences on BookMyShow have deemed the movie as 'boring', 'worst', 'unbelievable' out of 38 reviews and ratings, the movie so far has 73% ratings on BookMyShow. 

The voices of most actors are dubbed in the film. TeluguBulletin criticises the dubbing describing it as 'utterly poor'. They go on to add that Swathi Dixit aces in her performance and does justice to her role. They also criticise the production value of the film, deeming it as 'utterly poor'.

This review by a Twitter user sums up what all went wrong in the film. The movie which was made seven years ago would definitely feel outdated in today's times. Here's the summed-up review in a tweet.

The direction of the film is also heavily criticised. The story lacks pace and does nothing to keep the viewers hooked to the plot. According to FilmyFocus, the editing and cinematography of the film are not up to the mark. The background and music scores in the film which were looked after by DSR are 'despicable'. The movie has been termed as a 'miserable attempt' filled with 'outdated and tedious narration'.

