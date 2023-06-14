Dhanush Extends Best Wishes To SJ Suryah For Bommai Amid Rumours Of Collaboration For D50

Why you're reading this: The anticipation surrounding the partnership between actors Dhanush and SJ Suryah grows as the latter's upcoming film Bommai approaches its release date. Adding fuel to the rumors, the Vaathi actor penned a special message for Suryah for the film's impending debut. The message has only intensified speculation about their potential collaboration in D50.

3 things you need to know

D50 is Dhanush's second directorial venture.

It will reportedly go on floors on July 1.

SJ Suryah is reportedly playing the role of Dhanush's brother in the film.

Dhanush's support for Bommai

SJ Suryah shared an intriguing sneak peek of Bommai on Twitter, offering a glimpse into the film's narrative. The 179-second trailer showcased a gripping scene with the actor sitting in an interrogation room, engaging with a police officer. His character passionately revealed the profound significance of Nandini in his life, despite her unexplained absence.

In response, Dhanush quoted his tweet and conveyed his best wishes. He also expressed his confidence in Suryah's performance. He tweeted, "Good luck sir. I’m sure you would have rocked it".

(Dhanush reacts to SJ Suryah's Bommai trailer | Image: Dhanush/Twitter)

Delays and Trailers

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the release of Bommai faced delays despite its completion in 2020. The film's trailer generated quite a lot of buzz when it was unveiled last year, but additional time was required to finalize the movie for its theatrical debut. To maintain anticipation, a second trailer was released earlier this month, further piquing interest in the film.

(A poster of Bommai | Image: Twitter)

Both trailers for the film depicted SJ Suryah's character, Raju, as a working-class man who inhabits a world of absurdity, disconnected from reality. Raju's peculiar fascination with mannequins at dress shops adds to the enigmatic atmosphere. Narrated by a psychiatrist, the trailers indicated that the film delves into the realms of psychological and action thrillers.