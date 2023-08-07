Quick links:
Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth's elder daughter | (Image: Dhanush/Instagram)
Dhanush is among the few people who have taken to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming movie Jailer. The film stars his ex-father-in-law, Rajinikanth. Despite their seemingly turbulent personal relations, the actor has shared his excitement for the upcoming movie.
On August 7, the Atrangi Re actor took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, to give a shoutout to his ex-father in law’s film. In the post, Dhanush noted, “It’s Jailer Week”. The tweet garnered the attention of social media users.
(Dhanush took to his X account to share about his excitement for thhe upcming film Jailer | Image: Dhanush/X)
Despite getting a divorce from his daughter, Dhanush has maintained a cordial relation with superstar Rajinikanth. Dhanush tied the knot with Rajinikanth’s daughter -- Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, in 2004. They are parents to two sons Yatra and Linga Raja. In January 2022, they announced their separation in a joint statement.
Jailer is a Tamil language film that stars Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Shiva Rajkumar among others. The film narrates the tale of a prisoner who hatch a plan to flee from jail. However, just as they put their plan in motion, a strict jailer crosses their path and stops them from executing it.
Jailer is all set to release a day before Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar. It will also clash with Hindi movies such as Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. All the movies are releasing a day after Rajinikanth's film. The film is directed by Nelson and is produced by Sun Pictures.