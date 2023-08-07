Dhanush is among the few people who have taken to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming movie Jailer. The film stars his ex-father-in-law, Rajinikanth. Despite their seemingly turbulent personal relations, the actor has shared his excitement for the upcoming movie.

3 things you need to know

Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya.

The couple announced their divorce in January 2022.

Jailer will be released in theaters on August 10.

Dhanush gives shout-out to Jailer

On August 7, the Atrangi Re actor took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, to give a shoutout to his ex-father in law’s film. In the post, Dhanush noted, “It’s Jailer Week”. The tweet garnered the attention of social media users.

(Dhanush took to his X account to share about his excitement for thhe upcming film Jailer | Image: Dhanush/X)

Despite getting a divorce from his daughter, Dhanush has maintained a cordial relation with superstar Rajinikanth. Dhanush tied the knot with Rajinikanth’s daughter -- Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, in 2004. They are parents to two sons Yatra and Linga Raja. In January 2022, they announced their separation in a joint statement.

What is Jailer story about?

Jailer is a Tamil language film that stars Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Shiva Rajkumar among others. The film narrates the tale of a prisoner who hatch a plan to flee from jail. However, just as they put their plan in motion, a strict jailer crosses their path and stops them from executing it.

Jailer is all set to release a day before Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar. It will also clash with Hindi movies such as Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. All the movies are releasing a day after Rajinikanth's film. The film is directed by Nelson and is produced by Sun Pictures.