Dhanush Pens Emotional Message For His Mother On Her Birthday; Calls Her 'Goddess'

Actor Dhanush has recently posted a picture with his mother on the occasion of her birthday. He has sent his wishes to her on her special day by sharing an unseen picture of the two with his fans on social media. The actor also penned a long and emotional message for her in the caption, expressing his gratitude towards her and her contribution to his success. The post was soon followed by a wave of reactions from his fans, who joined Dhanush in wishing his mother and heaped praises on the picture.

Dhanush sends birthday wishes to his “Goddess”

Film celebrities often share pictures with their family and friends on social media in order to wish them. While Dhanush seldom shares his own pictures on social media, he has made sure to post a picture with his mother on her birthday. He began by wishing her and called her his “Goddess”. He then said that the reason why he has “come so far” is because of the “unconditional love and prayers” of his mother. The actor continued by saying that he can “never repay” her for what she has “endured for the family”. He also promised that he would work on himself to “become a better son” and to make her “proud and happy”.

Dhanush concluded his message by saying, “I love you to the moon and back”. His loyal fans promptly took to the comments section to join him in wishing his mother on her birthday. They also complimented the picture, calling it “sweet”. The actor has been busy promoting his movie Karnan, which was released in theatres just a few days back. The film also stars Lal Paul, Yogi Babu among others in the leading role.

Image courtesy: Dhanush' Instagram comments

Dhanush is regarded as one of the most prominent actors in the Tamil film industry, having worked in a list of popular films to date. Some of them include Asuran, Enai Noki Paayum Thota and many others. He has also worked in a couple of Hindi films, namely Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh. He currently has a list of upcoming films up his sleeve, such as Jagame Thandhiram, Atrangi Re and a few others.

Promo image courtesy: Dhanush's Instagram

