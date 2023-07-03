Dhanush Sheds His Captain Miller Avatar Post Visting Tirupati Temple, Look Goes Viral

Actor Dhanush is currently preparing for his upcoming project titled Captain Miller under the direction of Arun Matheswaran. The film unveiled its first look in June and is expected to hit the screens in 2023. Dhanush has chosen a distinctive, rugged appearance for his character in Miller, which gained significant attention on social media. However, the actor has now undergone a complete transformation, unveiling a new look.

3 things you need to know:

Dhanush recently visited the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.

He would next be seen in the film D50.

Fans are suspecting that this new look is for his upcoming film.

Dhanush comes out of the Tirupati temple as changed man

On July 3, the actor visited the Tirupati temple with his two sons Linga and Yatra. For the visit, his parents Vijayalakshmi and Kasthuri Raja also accompanied them. Both Dhanush and his sons had tonsured their heads to signify their devotion to Lord Venkateswara. Dhanush shaved off his beard also which is a key part of his Captain Miller look.

(Dhanush and his son don tonsured look | Image: Twitter)

The tonsuring of heads is a holy act whereby a person shows devotion by shaving the hair off their scalp. It is said to signify devotion to the Gods or humility. However, fans of the actor also suspect that his clean-shaven, bald-headed look is for his upcoming film tentatively titled D50. It is said to be a gangster film, with SJ Suriya and Trisha being in talks to play key roles. D50 could feature him in his current avatar, though there are no reports to back it up.

Dhanush’s Captain Miller to be split into three parts?

Previously, it was reported that Dhanush’s Captain Miller is going to be a trilogy. It is said that the first film will be focused on the pre-Independence era of India. The subsequent few parts will focus on situation of India in the post-indepence era.

(Dhanush in a poster for Captain Miller | Image: dhanushactor/Twitter)

Along with the film, the 40-year-old actor is also going to appear in the Bollywood film Tere Ishk Mein. The first look for the film was released in late June and showed the actor in his action avatar. The Kundan Shankar film is slated to release sometime in 2024.