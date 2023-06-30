Captain Miller First Look Out: Dhanush Is A One-man Army In Arun Matheswaran's Actioner

Captain Miller has been a highly anticipated film in Tamil cinema since the film was announced last year. It’s a collaboration between Tamil actor Dhanush and filmmaker Arun Matheswaran. The first look of the film was released on June 30, giving a deeper insight into what Captain Miller has to offer.

3 things you need to know

The makers started filming around September last year.

As per several social media reports, it will be a film in three parts.

The film marks music composer G. V. Prakash Kumar’s seventh collaboration with Dhanush.

Captain Miller’s first look hints at an action-packed ride

The first look of Captain Miller proved to be worth every bit of the wait. In the teaser, Dhanush appears in a rowdy, ragged look, right in line with all the other promotional posters released so far. Taking to Twitter, Dhanush shared the poster and wrote, "Captain Miller First look ! Respect is freedom."

In the poster, Dhanush can be seen sporting a manbun, holding a heavy gun-like weapon. The poster also features bruises on his head and a lot of people lying dead on what looks like a battlefield.

(Dhanush in Captain Miller | Image: Dhanush/Twitter)

Captain Miller to be a three-part franchise

Ever since the movie was announced, Dhanush has shared his excitement about the project with his fans. From tweeting about his Captain Miller look that was shared by a fan, to keeping netizens updated on the teaser and first poster for the film, the actor has kept his followers on their toes. The makers have assiduously kept the storyline under wraps.

However, rumours are doing the rounds that the film is set in the 1940s and might be released in three parts. In the movie, Dhanush will reportedly engage in a battle with the British, with his own troops.

Produced by Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner Sathya Jyothi Films, the movie also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan and John Kokken in pivotal roles.