Dhanush Starrer 'Karnan' Making Video Focuses On Its Director Mari Selvaraj

The making video of the film Karnan starring Dhanush was recently premiered on YouTube. Unlike mainstream making videos that focus on the actor, Karnan making video had its director Mari Selvaraj in the spotlight. The video showcases how Mari Selvaraj considered every detail while making the film.

Mari Selvaraj stars in Karnan making video

The making video of the film was dropped on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, on YouTube by Zee Tamil. The making video of the film focuses on Karnan's director Mari Selvaraj who has a deep understanding of every character of the film. Mari Selvaraj was seen portraying several characters himself as he shows his actors what he is expecting from them. He expresses a wide range of emotions while enacting several characters from the film. His sharp understanding of the film and dedication towards his project was clearly visible in the making video.

The making video received a massive response from YouTube users. The video has received over 165 thousand views. Mari Selvaraj's film making dedication thrilled his fans as they call him an inspiration. A YouTube user wrote 'Mari Selvaraj's passion towards film making is inspirational ðŸ™' in the comment section. Another YouTube user wrote 'A Mari Selvaraj Unique Masterpiece. Director is a man with a vision for film making ðŸ”¥â¤ï¸â­ï¸'.

Mari Selvaraj's movie Karnan's performance

Dhanush's latest movie Karnan hit the theatre screens on April 9, 2021. The Mari Selvaraj-directorial Karnan grossed over Rs. 10crores on its first day, including Rs 8.9 crores solely in Tamil Nadu. As per Cinetrak, the film might be the first film of Dhanush in Tamil Nadu to gross Rs. 50 crores. The film, which is Mari Selvaraj's second directorial after Pariyerum Perumal, is set in a remote village.

How did Dhanush agree to the film?

Earlier, Mari Selvaraj narrated an incident about the time Dhanush agreed to the film during Karnan's promotion. He said when they met Dhanush, Dhanush asked him if he has a story for him. Mari, in return, asked him to watch his previous directorial Pariyerum Perumal before he narrates Karnan. Dhanush then said he would prefer to hear the story without any prevailing idea of Selvaram's film. When Selvaram narrated Karnan to Dhanush, he immediately agreed to the film and called the producer Kalaippuli S Thanu. Dhanush also gave Selvaram the freedom to do the film in his way.

