Dhanush Unhappy Over Film Jagame Thandhiram Not Having A Theatrical Release?

Dhanush is one of the biggest names in the Tamil industry and so it was obvious when his latest, Jagame Thandhiram, was slated to have a theatrical release and revive the entertainment industry. But due to the pandemic, a film that was touted to release in 2020 is going to be directly released on the OTT platform, Netflix on June 18, 2021. Reportedly, actor Dhanush is disappointed by this as he is said to have wanted a theatrical release for it.

The actor has been vocal about it and recently revealed on a Twitter Spaces session that he loves the film so much and is very disappointed that it is not getting a theatrical release. But, he added that he has made peace with that fact now. He also shared with listeners that he loves the film to such an extent that he keeps asking the makers to come up with a sequel! This interaction came as a celebration for the audio launch of the film.

Even on the Jagame Thandhiram trailer launch, Dhanush was vocal about his dismay for not having a theatrical release:

What would have been a great theatrical experience coming to Netflix. Nevertheless hope you all enjoy jagame thandhiram and suruli @karthiksubbaraj @Music_Santhosh https://t.co/gCeOdtkcD3 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 1, 2021

Other Dhanush films coming soon

Dhanush received the National Award for Best Actor for his film Asuran earlier in March this year. Other recent Dhanush's movies are Karnan, and Netflix's The Gray Man for which the actor is currently shooting in the States. This is one of Dhanush's international projects as The Gray Man is created by the Russo Brothers and stars big names like Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles and is going to be the costliest Netflix film to be made.

The Jagame Thandhiram trailer was dropped on June 1 and has gotten fans excited more than ever. Among many Dhanush's movies, in this Dhanush will be playing Suruli, a gangster from Madurai, who will be dragged to the streets of London for business. Not just action, but the film is also looking to serve its audience with bigger themes like the clashing of cultures and the definition of home.

Jagame Thandhiram will see English actor James Cosmo's debut in Indian films as he plays the villain, 'Peter.' The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan among others.

IMAGE: DHANUSH INSTAGRAM

