Dhanush's 25th Film 'Velaiyilla Pattathari': Do You Know Math Trick In Its Release Date?

Actor Dhanush, who made his debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai, 2002, directed by his father, has been a part of a slew of movies in his career. His 25th movie titled Velaiyilla Pattathari, also starring Amala Paul, Saranya Ponvannan, Samuthirakani and others in pivotal roles, became a hit and garnered positive reviews from fans. A report by behindwoods.com mentioned that there is an interesting trivia about Dhanush's Velaiyilla Pattathari's release date.

Velaiyilla Pattathari movie trivia

The makers of the movie inked July 18, 2014, (18/07), as the release date. While the movie happened to be Dhanush's 25th film in his career, the math behind the release date also sums up to 25, (18+7=25). Velaiyilla Pattathari chronicles the tale of an engineer, who remains unemployed as he never accepts a job offer that's beyond his abilities. However, his life changes after the sudden demise of his mother and in a turn of events, he begins to build a life of his own and faces all the challenges that come his way. The music of the movie is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander and the film is produced under the banner of Wunderbar Films.

Also Read | Thala Ajith To Share Screen Space With Tamil Comedian Pugazh In 'Valimai'

The success of Velaiyilla Pattathari was such, that the makers released the sequel to it in 2017 titled Velaiyilla Pattathari 2 (VIP 2). Interestingly, the sequel stars Kajol opposite Dhanush. VIP 2 marked Kajol's first Tamil screen appearance after 20 years. She was roped in for the 1997 flick titled Minsara Kanavu, which also features Prabhu Dheva and Arvind Swamy. More so, VIP 2 movie is directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth and is co-produced by Creations and Wunderbar Films.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Sends Legal Notice To DSGCM Over 'criminal Intimidation', Sirsa Reacts

Dhanush's movies

On the work front, the actor was last seen in R.S. Durai Senthilkumar's directorial, Pattas, opposite Mehrene Kaur Pirzada and Sneha. The film heaped rave reviews from moviegoers. Dhanush has a couple of movies lined up in the kitty. He will be seen in the upcoming outings, Jagame Thandhiram, Atrangi Re, Karnan. On January 5, Dhanush's brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan took to Twitter and announced the former's next. Take a look at his announcement.

Also Read | Missing Llama Drama: Runaway Llama 'Gizmo' Found Meandering In Pastures Of Bedford Corners

Also Read | Ananya Panday Enjoys Family Time With Parents & Sister At Gateway; Shares Glimpses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.