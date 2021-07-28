Dhanush's Birthday: Times When The Actor's Gangster Avatar In Movies Was Loved By His Fans

Dhanush is one of the prolific actors in the Tamil movie industry who has essayed a variety of roles in his career so far. The actor has garnered tons of love and praise for not only his romantic avatars but also for essaying gangster characters with perfection. On the occasion of Dhanush's birthday, check out a few movies where the actor depicted his gangster avatar.

Dhanush’s movies

Pudhupettai

Released in 2006, the movie is a popular political-gangster film directed by Selvaraghavan. The movie followed the life of a kid who runs away from his house in slums and becomes a gangster. Dhanush essayed the lead role in the film alongside other popular actors namely Sonia Agarwal, Sneha, Bala Singh, Azhagam Perumal, Prudhvi Raj, Munnar Ramesh, and many others. The movie received average to positive reviews from the audience and received cult status over the years.

Vada Chennai

Dhanush essayed the lead role of Anbu in the film while Andrea Jeremiah, Aishwarya Rajesh, Kishore, Samuthirakani, Daniel Balaji, Sai Dheena, and others were seen in pivotal roles. The movie was released in 2018 and received numerous awards under the category of Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Music Director, and was also nominated at many prestigious awards ceremonies. Written and directed by Vetrimaaran, the movie was also a massive hit among the fans who loved Dhanush and other cast members’ performances in the film.

Maari

Written and directed by Balaji Mohan, it is a popular Tamil action-comedy film released in 2015. Dhanush essayed the role of a local gangster in the film while Kajal Agarwal was seen as the female lead. Some of the other talented actors that were a part of the movie included Vijay Yesudas, Robo Shankar, Kaali Venkat, Mime Gopi, Sriranjini, Shanmugarajan, etc. As the movie was very well received by the audience, a sequel to the film, Maari 2 was also released in 2018.

Jagame Thandhiram

This is one of the popular ones among Dhanush’s movies released in 2021. Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film was bankrolled under the banners of YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment. Some of the popular cast of the movie included actors namely James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Vadivukkarasi, Sharath Ravi, Deepak Paramesh, and many others.

IMAGE: PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.