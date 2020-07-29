Dhanush's Fans Ecstatic After He Releases A BTS Video From His New Movie 'Karnan'

Actor Dhanush recently released the first-look poster and a video that featured the making of his upcoming film Karnan. This video has come as a delight to many fans and Twitter is seeing a surge in mentions of the movie as fans are happy to see the video. Take a look at the tweet and fan reactions to it as well.

Dhanush's tweet

In the three minutes long video, fans can see the hard work and the struggles of the cast to make the script come alive. A few people can be seen painting while others work on the scenes. The entire video has traditional music to go along with the visuals and viewers can people building the set for the movie as well.

Fans are happy to see the new video

Many fans have reacted to the video. Most of the reactions are positive and a few fans are still wishing the actor on his birthday. One fan wrote - Dhanush sir super title video.wish u a many more happy returns of the day dhanush sir.God bless u stay safe at home take care dhanush sir and another wrote - Excellent sir, wish you happy birthday. Take a look at all the replies to Dhanush's tweet:

Dhanush sir super title video.wish u a many more happy returns of the day dhanush sir👑🎂.God bless u stay safe at home take care dhanush sir. pic.twitter.com/148nxRICtI — Madhumitha (@Madhumi47929139) July 28, 2020

Excellent sir, wish you happy birthday 🔥🔥🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/STNCkNh2IA — Cyruskumar.k (@Cyruskumar3) July 28, 2020

Thalaivaa àaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Dhanush Uyiraeeeeeeeeee eeeeeeeereererrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr Dhanush 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XoZoe6RPWo — 𝐈𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐢 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫⭐ 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐬 (@DhanushSrgm) July 28, 2020

Karnan is Dhanush's new movie which is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, under his banner V Creations. The movie will feature Mari Selvaraj's direction and is his second film. The film will address social issues of importance and will be similar to the director's first film.

Dhanush's new song Ratika Ratika Ratika's lyrical video released yesterday and it has already started creating a buzz among fans. The song is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is produced by S. Sashikanth. The song is sung by the famous trio of Dhanush, Dhee, Santhosh Narayanan.

Jagame Thandhiram is another upcoming Tamil movie that stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, and Kalaiyarasan. The action-thriller is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Y NOT Studios. The movie was supposed to be released on May 1 but got postponed due to the coronavirus.

