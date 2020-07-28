Dhanush's Quiz: Only A True Fan Of ‘Raanjhana’ Actor Can Answer All The Questions

Tamil actor Dhanush has time and again proved his acting prowess. He is not only considered a superstar in the South Indian film industry but is also considered a bankable star in Bollywood. Dhanush marked his debut with the movie Thulluvadho Ilamai, a 2002 coming-of-age film directed by Kasthuri Raja.
He achieved further success with Polladhavan and Yaaradi Nee Mohini, both of which were critically acclaimed and commercially successful. His role as a rooster fight jockey in Aadukalam won him Best Actor at the 58th National Film Awards and Best Tamil Actor Award at the 60th Filmfare Awards South. Dhanush developed a firm foothold with films including 3 (2012), Maryan (2013), Anegan (2015), Kodi (2016), Vadachennai (2018) and Asuran (2019). Dhanush is celebrating his 37th birthday today. If you consider yourself a true fan of Dhanush, take this Dhanush quiz based on his career till now.
Also Read| Dhanush records first single 'Rakita Rakita' for his upcoming film 'Jagame Thandhiram'
Also Read| 'Atrangi Re' first look featuring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush out; Pic inside
Also Read| Dhanush starrer 'Karnan' first look to be out soon, makers reveal date
Also Read| Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa & Dhanush's humble abode in pictures; See here
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.