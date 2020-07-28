Dhanush's Quiz: Only A True Fan Of ‘Raanjhana’ Actor Can Answer All The Questions

Tamil actor Dhanush has time and again proved his acting prowess. He is not only considered a superstar in the South Indian film industry but is also considered a bankable star in Bollywood. Dhanush marked his debut with the movie Thulluvadho Ilamai, a 2002 coming-of-age film directed by Kasthuri Raja.

He achieved further success with Polladhavan and Yaaradi Nee Mohini, both of which were critically acclaimed and commercially successful. His role as a rooster fight jockey in Aadukalam won him Best Actor at the 58th National Film Awards and Best Tamil Actor Award at the 60th Filmfare Awards South. Dhanush developed a firm foothold with films including 3 (2012), Maryan (2013), Anegan (2015), Kodi (2016), Vadachennai (2018) and Asuran (2019). Dhanush is celebrating his 37th birthday today. If you consider yourself a true fan of Dhanush, take this Dhanush quiz based on his career till now.

Dhanush Quiz

1. What is Dhanush’s real name?

Venkatesh Kasthuri Raja

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja

Venkatesh Gopal Kasthuri Raja

Venkatesh Amrappali Raja

2. With which song Dhanush debuted as a playback singer?

Naatu Sarakku

Why this Kolaveri Di

Adadaa Ithuyenna

Yathe Yathe

3. How many national awards have been won by Dhanush in his 14-year career?

Four

Three

Two

One

4. In which movie Dhanush starred alongside Taapsee Pannu?

Aadukalam

Anegan

Yaaradi Nee Mohini

Asuran

5. Which song of Dhanush crossed 100 million views on YouTube?

Naatu Sarakku

Why this Kolaveri Di

Adadaa Ithuyenna

Yathe Yathe

6. How is Dhanush related to superstar Rajinikanth?

He is Rajinikanth’s friend’s son

He is Rajinikanth’s son-in-law

He is Rajinikanth’s cousin’s son

He is Rajinikanth’s son

7. Which movie marked the Bollywood debut of Dhanush?

Shamitabh

Raanjhana

Anegan

Mappillai

8. What is the name of Dhanush’s production company?

Dhanush Entertainment

Aishwarya films

Wunderbar films

Wonderman films

9. How many times was Dhanush included in the Forbes India celebrity list?

8

7

6

5

10. Who directed the first film of Dhanush?

His best friend

His school friend

His father

His mother

Dhanush Quiz -answers

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthoori Raja

Naatu Sarakku

Three

Aadukalam

Why This Kolaveri Di

He is Rajinikanth’s son-in-law

Raanjhana

Wunderbar Films

6

His father

