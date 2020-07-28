Last Updated:

Dhanush's Quiz: Only A True Fan Of ‘Raanjhana’ Actor Can Answer All The Questions

Dhanush is celebrating his birthday today. Here is Dhanush's quiz based on his career till now. If you a true fan, take this quiz and prove it.

Written By
Aditi Sharma
dhanush's quiz

Tamil actor Dhanush has time and again proved his acting prowess. He is not only considered a superstar in the South Indian film industry but is also considered a bankable star in Bollywood. Dhanush marked his debut with the movie Thulluvadho Ilamai, a 2002 coming-of-age film directed by Kasthuri Raja.

He achieved further success with Polladhavan and Yaaradi Nee Mohini, both of which were critically acclaimed and commercially successful. His role as a rooster fight jockey in Aadukalam won him Best Actor at the 58th National Film Awards and Best Tamil Actor Award at the 60th Filmfare Awards South. Dhanush developed a firm foothold with films including 3 (2012), Maryan (2013), Anegan (2015), Kodi (2016), Vadachennai (2018) and Asuran (2019). Dhanush is celebrating his 37th birthday today. If you consider yourself a true fan of Dhanush, take this Dhanush quiz based on his career till now. 

Dhanush Quiz

1.      What is Dhanush’s real name?

  • Venkatesh Kasthuri Raja
  • Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja
  • Venkatesh Gopal Kasthuri Raja
  • Venkatesh Amrappali Raja

2.      With which song Dhanush debuted as a playback singer?

  • Naatu Sarakku
  • Why this Kolaveri Di
  • Adadaa Ithuyenna
  • Yathe Yathe

3. How many national awards have been won by Dhanush in his 14-year career?

  • Four
  • Three
  • Two
  • One

4.  In which movie Dhanush starred alongside Taapsee Pannu?

  • Aadukalam
  • Anegan
  • Yaaradi Nee Mohini
  • Asuran

5. Which song of Dhanush crossed 100 million views on YouTube?

  • Naatu Sarakku
  • Why this Kolaveri Di
  • Adadaa Ithuyenna
  • Yathe Yathe

6. How is Dhanush related to superstar Rajinikanth?

  • He is Rajinikanth’s friend’s son
  • He is Rajinikanth’s son-in-law
  • He is Rajinikanth’s cousin’s son
  • He is Rajinikanth’s son

Also Read| Dhanush records first single 'Rakita Rakita' for his upcoming film 'Jagame Thandhiram'

7. Which movie marked the Bollywood debut of Dhanush?

  • Shamitabh
  • Raanjhana
  • Anegan
  • Mappillai

8. What is the name of Dhanush’s production company?

  • Dhanush Entertainment
  • Aishwarya films
  • Wunderbar films
  • Wonderman films

Also Read| 'Atrangi Re' first look featuring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush out; Pic inside

9. How many times was Dhanush included in the Forbes India celebrity list?

  • 8
  • 7
  • 6
  • 5

10. Who directed the first film of Dhanush?

  • His best friend
  • His school friend
  • His father
  • His mother

Dhanush Quiz -answers

  • Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthoori Raja
  • Naatu Sarakku
  • Three

Also Read| Dhanush starrer 'Karnan' first look to be out soon, makers reveal date

  • Aadukalam
  • Why This Kolaveri Di
  • He is Rajinikanth’s son-in-law
  • Raanjhana
  • Wunderbar Films
  • 6
  • His father 

Also Read| Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa & Dhanush's humble abode in pictures; See here

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all