Dhanush's Wife Shares A Sneak Peek Into How They Celebrated The Actor's Birthday

Dhanush turned a year older on July 28, 2020, and many fans and celebrities took to social media to shower the actor with love and blessings. Celebrities from not only the South industry but also the Hindi film industry wished the actor. Meanwhile, the wife of the actor shared a sneak peek into how they celebrated his birthday. Read ahead to know-

Aishwarya Dhanush shares a sneak peek into how they celebrated his birthday

Dhanush turned 37 this year. Though no grand celebration could be planned because of the global pandemic, the actor did celebrate his birthday at home. Dhanush’s wife, Aishwarya Dhanush, shared a sneak peek into their celebration on her social media. She took to her official Instagram handle to post a picture of Dhanush with his back facing the camera, admiring the big balloons and adorable yellow lighting set up in the room for him. Her caption for the picture read, “♥️♥️”.

Just as Aishwarya Dhanush shared the picture on her social media, it went viral. The picture gained over 84,000 likes in no time and fans of the actor spammed the post with innumerable comments. The comments were filled with wishes of Dhanush’s birthday and a healthy and happy life for the couple.

On the occasion of Dhanush’s birthday, surprises kept coming in the way of fans. The makers of Dhanush’s upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram released a song, Rakita Rakita. Jagame Thandhiram is a Tamil language action thriller movie, directed by Karthik Subaraj. The song Rakita Rakita is sung by Santhosh Narayanan, Dhee, and Dhanush himself. The movie features Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and James Cosmo as the lead characters.

The makers of another one of his upcoming movies, Karnan, also released the title look of the movie and assured fans that they will soon be releasing the making video too. Karnan is a Tamil language Hindu mythological movie, directed by Mari Selvaraj. The movie has Rajisha Vijayan and Dhanush as the lead characters. Reportedly, Dhanush is also going to team up with VetriMaaran for yet another movie.

