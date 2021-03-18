Dhruv Vikram's 'Chiyaan 60' Cast Welcomes 'Jagame Thandhiram' Actor Muthukumar Onboard

After commencing the shoot of the Dhruv Vikram and his father Vikram's movie, Chiyaan 60 on March 10, 2021, the makers of the film welcomed actor Muthukumar onboard today. Muthukumar, who is also a part of the Jagame Thandhiram cast, has now been roped in to play a pivotal role in this Karthik Subbaraj directorial as well. The announcement about Muthukumar "joining the gang" of Chiyaan 60 came after Petta actor Sananth was welcomed onboard by the prolific Tollywood filmmaker on Wednesday.

Dhruv Vikram's Chiyaan 60 cast gets yet another addition

Ever since Dhruv Vikram's upcoming Tamil film tentatively titled Chiyaan 60 was announced, the film has been in the news for several reasons. The film marks Dhruv and his father Vikram's first-ever big-screen collaboration and ardent fans of the actor-duo are extremely elated to see them on-screen together. On March 10, director Karthik Subbaraj had announced replacing music composer Anirudh Ravichander with Santhosh Narayan for composing the film's music and had also revealed kicking off the film's shoot on the same day itself.

Now, a week later, the director made two more announcements about the film's cast on his Twitter handle. Yesterday, i.e. March 17, Karthik had announced welcoming the Bench Talkies star Sananth to team Chiyaan 60. Now, earlier today, the Mercury director took to the micro-blogging platform and announced that his highly-anticipated Tamil film will also star Muthukumar. He wrote, "@Actormuthukumar Joins the Gang #Chiyaan 60 Welcome Muthu".

Take a look:

For the unversed, it is not the first time that Muthukumar and Sananth will be seen in Karthik Subbaraj's movies. Along with Chiyaan 60, Muthukumar is also a part of Karthik's upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram, starring Dhanush as the lead actor. On the other hand, Sananth and Karthik have earlier collaborated for Mercury and Petta before Chiyaan 60.

Apart from Muthukumar and Sananth, actors Bobby Simha and Vani Bhojan will also appear in this Dhruv Vikram starrer. On March 12, Bobby had shared the news with his fans on Twitter. He wrote: Super happy to be part of #Chiyaan60 Delighted to work with my Nanban @karthiksubbaraj in a film that'll feature the adorable #ChiyaanVikram Tripling my delight is the presence of #kuttyChiyaan #DhruvVikram in it. Thank U @Lalit_SevenScr sir for unifying this amazing GANG".

Take a look: