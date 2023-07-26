Did Upasana Kamineni Gift Tamannaah Bhatia World's Fifth-largest Diamond? Actress Reveals

Tamannaah Bhatia has been making headlines for her dance number Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth's upcoming release, Jailer. The star is now in the news for a completely different reason. An old photo of the actress has been doing the rounds of the internet. It comes at a time when some reports have stated that she owns the fifth-largest diamond in the world. The actress has reacted to the claims.

3 things you need to know

Rajinikanth's Jailer is slated for an August 10 release this year.

Tamannaah last featured in anthology film Lust Stories 2.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela's husband Ram Charan and Tamannaah have starred together in 2012 film Rachcha.

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to rumours surrounding the diamond



An old picture of Tamannaah, sporting what appears to be a gigantic diamond ring on her finger, has resurfaced on the internet. As per reports, the 'ring' was gifted to her by good friend Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Sharing the picture to her Instagram stories, she has now revealed the real story behind the accessory, being dubbed by many portals as the fifth-largest diamond in the world.

(Tamannaah Bhatia provides clarification about her 'diamond ring' on her Instagram stories | Image: tamannaahspeaks/Instagram)



In a hilarious turn of events, Tamannaah has shared that what is being called the fifth-largest diamond in the world is actually a bottle opener. Her Instagram story read, "Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond #GirlsLikeToClickPics" The ornate bottle opener can be easily mistaken for a ring based on how it was placed between Tamannaah's fingers.

Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed schedule



Tamnannaah Bhatia has a packed 2023 ahead of her. She recently featured in the Sujoy Ghosh's segment in the anthology film Lust Stories 2. The actress will next be seen in Jailer opposite Rajinikanth. The Kaavaalaa song from the film has already become an internet sensation. Besides this, the actress will also star opposite Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar.