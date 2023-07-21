Vijay Varma Says He's 'past Marriageable Age' After Confessing Love For Tamannaah Bhatia

Amid months of dating rumours, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia recently accepted they are in a relationship. After making it official, the actors have been all praising each other in media interactions. In a new interview, Vijay spilled the beans on his marriage plans in the future.

3 things you need to know

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia started dating after meeting on the set of Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah said that she broke her onscreen 'no kiss policy' for Vijay.

In one of the recent interviews, Vijay said he was 'madly in love' with the actress.

Vijay Varma says he has passed ‘marriageable age’

Amid the success of his recent series Dahaad and the anthology film Lust Stories 2, the actor spoke about facing the pressures of marriage. The 37-year-old actor told DNA, “I am a Marwari. In our community, boys are considered of marriageable age at 16. So, all this began very early with me and also ended very early because I went past the marriageable age.” He also added that since he became an actor at an early age, he was focusing on his career.

(Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia fell in love on the sets of Lust Stories 2 | Image: Vijay Varma/Instagram)

However, the marriage discussion is not a closed chapter in Vijay's life. He asserted that his "mother still asks" him to get married every time they get on a phone call. But, he said he is able to dodge the questions by telling her that he is doing well in life. The actor did not speak about his relationship with Tamannaah.

Vijay Varma is in ‘romance phase’ of his life

Just a few days ago, in an interview with GQ India, the Dahaad actor confessed his love for girlfriend Tamannaah. “I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life,” he said.

(Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have attended several concerts, fashion shows and other public events together this year| Image: Vijay Varma/Instagram)

His confession for his ladylove came after Tamannaah called him her ‘happy place’ and said that they bonded "organically" while shooting Lust Stories 2.