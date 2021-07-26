Dilip Kumar's Grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal And Arya Blessed With A Baby Girl

The late actor Dilip Kumar's grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal and her South Indian actor husband Arya have welcomed their first child. The good news was confirmed by a renowned South Indian actor and producer, Vishal on his official Twitter handle. The couple tied the knot in the month of March 2019 and has embraced parenthood after two years of their marriage. The celebrity couple is blessed with an adorable baby girl.

Dilip Kumar's grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal & Arya are embracing parenthood!

So Happy to break this news,great to be an Uncle,my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl,uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot.Always wish de best 4 dem,Inshallah,GB de new Born,my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 23, 2021

Vishal took to his Twitter handle and shared his joy with the fans and followers. He tweeted, "So Happy to break this news, great to be an Uncle, my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a '#BabyGirl', uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot. Always wish de best 4 dem, Inshallah, GB de new Born, my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad." However, Sayyesha and Arya are yet to make the official announcement on the happy news.

As soon as the news of the celebrity couple becoming parents broke on the internet, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages. Fans are overjoyed at the news and they have been dropping their heartfelt wishes on the post. A user tweeted, "That's really great news from you Vishal sir. My hearty congratulations to Arya sir and Sayyesha ji." Another one wrote, "Really Happppppy to hearing this Auspicious News !! Congratulations to @sayyeshaa and @arya_offl. All the best for the new responsibilities of their life..." with red heart emoticons. Yet another user commented, "Congratulations Arya Chettai & @sayyeshaa. God bless You & Ur beautiful family... N congratulations to You too Vish now that U are an Uncle to the new born '#babyangel." Another one chipped in, "Congratulations both of them God bless you '#BabyGirl'."

That's really great news from you Vishal sir. My hearty congratulations to Arya sir and Sayyesha ji. — Kannan (@Kannan22079320) July 23, 2021

Really Happppppy to hearing this Auspicious News !! Congratulations to @sayyeshaa and @arya_offl all the best for the new responsibilities of their life... ❤💓❤💓❤👍👍👍🙏🙏 — Dhanalakshmi Srinagar (@Dhanala43668484) July 24, 2021

Congratulations Arya Chettai & @sayyeshaa 😍😍🎉🎉🎉 God bless You & Ur beautiful family...



N congratulations to You too Vish now that U are an Uncle to the new born #babyangel 🤗💕💕🌸🌸🌸🌸🎉🎉🎉🎉 — Riya Rajan (@Vishsriya) July 23, 2021

Congratulations both of them ☺️ God bless you 💘 #BabyGirl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1TkbWM3kPI — Nirmalkumar Padmanabhan (@NKP1987) July 23, 2021

Sayyeshaa Saigal is the daughter of former actor Sumeet Saigal, and Shaheen Banu. She is the grandniece of veteran actor Saira Banu, and late legendary actor Dilip Kumar. She tied the knot with her Ghajinikanth co-actor, Arya when she was 21-years-old. On March 10, 2019, the couple got hitched in a lavish ceremony. On the work front, Sayyeshaa made her Bollywood debut with Shivaay, alongside Ajay Devgn. She has also established herself in South Indian cinema. Meanwhile, Arya has appeared in popular films such as Kaappaan, Sarpatta Parambarai, and Teddy.

