Diljit Dosanjh And Shehnaaz Gill Starrer ‘Honsla Rakh’ Film Trailer To Release Soon

Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media accounts on Friday to make an exciting announcement about his upcoming project. The star posted on Twitter that the trailer of his upcoming film, Honsla Rakh with fan-favourite Shehnaaz Gill could be released any time now and his fans are super excited. He also posted a video of himself speaking to the director of the upcoming film, Amarjit Singh Saron.

Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen on the big screen as they take on roles in the Amarjit Singh Saron directorial, Honsla Rakh. Fans have been waiting eagerly for the trailer of the film to drop, so they can get a glimpse into what to expect on the big screen. Currently enjoying his success from his latest album, MoonChild Era, Diljit Dosanjh posted a tweet that gave fans some hope about the release of the much-awaited trailer. He wrote, "Trailer Announcement Anytime" and fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement regarding the same.

#HonslaRakh Trailer Announcement Anytime 🌻 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 24, 2021

Hitting the big screens on October 15, netizens are delighted about the trailer of the film. Fans were specifically excited to see Shehnaaz Gill on the big screen. A netizen mentioned on Twitter that the film will definitely be an 'astonishing experience' and wished her the best for her upcoming release. They also prayed for her health and peace and wrote, "Kepp shining." A fan also requested Diljit Dosanjh to release the film across the country so that his fans from across India could see him on the big screen. Another netizen also mentioned that the singer was making history with his upcoming release, while another promised to watch the first show on the first day of release and asked Diljit to mentioned which states of the country it would premiere in.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rakh is touted to be a romantic comedy. Apart from the much-lover stars, it will also see Shinda Grewal and Sonam Bajwa take on pivotal roles. The film will mark the first time Diljit and Shehnaaz share the screen together. Shehnaaz was last in the news after the sudden death of the popular television star Sidharth Shukla. She has not yet posted or released a statement on the matter, but her fans have rallied behind her to support her in these hard times.

