Director Shankar Recieves Warn Birthday Wishes From Superstars Ram Charan & Mahesh Babu

Best known for directing films like Sivaji, Boys and Indian, Enthiran and more, Shankar celebrated his 58th birthday on Tuesday. On the occasion, actors Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu took to their Twitter accounts to extend their wishes to the director. Shankar will begin working on his upcoming film, tentatively titled, RC15 in the near future. The film will stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

Ram Charan is presently shooting for his upcoming film, RRR in Ukraine, which will be helmed by SS Rajamouli. The actor took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to share some adorable pictures of himself with Shankar. The duo will be seen collaborating for their next project tentatively titled RC15, which is set to go on floors next month.

Ram Charan expressed his excitement regarding shooting with the well-renowned director, Shankar in his Twitter wish for him. Apart from this, he also wished the director a great year ahead. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @shankarshanmugh Sir! Wishing you a great year ahead. Looking forward to seeing u soon on the sets of #RC15!"

Ram Charan and Shankar’s RC15 will be shot simultaneously in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Shankar will also direct the upcoming action thriller titled, Indian 2. The film will be a sequel to its 1996 counterpart, Indian. Indian 2 will star Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu in lead roles. The actors will reprise their roles from the first installation of the film. New cast members who will be joining the sets of Indian 2 include Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and Bobby Simha.

Mahesh Babu, who is currently busy with his shoot for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, also took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to wish the director a happy birthday. The actor wished for the health and happiness of the director as he wrote, "Happy birthday, @shankarshanmugh sir. Wishing you great health and happiness always." Mahesh Babu is shooting for his film in Goa.

(Image Credits: Shankar-Twitter/Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan-Instagram)



