Director Surender Reddy, Allu Arjun To Team Up Again After Hit Film 'Race Gurram': Reports

Allu Arjun is one of the most bankable stars in the Indian film industry who has proved his acting mettle with many blockbuster films. One of his most loved movies is the 2014 Telugu film Race Gurram, helmed by Surender Reddy, which was widely entertained by the masses. Now, the actor-director duo is reportedly set to collaborate again for a new project.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, filmmaker Surender Reddy has begun working on a new script for the Pushpa star. A source close to the development revealed that the project is not a sequel to Race Gurram but a completely new one. However, the final call will be on Allu Arjun if he would want to do the film or not.

The source revealed, "Surender Reddy has started working on a script for Allu Arjun, which is based on a new subject and not a sequel to Race Gurram. The basic idea was conceptualised long back. However, Allu Arjun will decide on doing it only after he is completely satisfied with the final script."

Currently, Surender Reddy is reportedly focusing on the writing process of the upcoming film as he wants his second collaboration with Allu Arjun to be the "biggest" cinematic spectacle. Moreover, the filmmaker also has a movie with Pawan Kalyan in his kitty, which is currently on hold due to the actor's busy schedule.

More about Race Gurram

The 2014 drama comedy Race Gurram starred Allu Arjun in the lead role, while Shruti Haasan played the film's leading lady. Apart from the two, the movie also featured Prakash Raj, Shaam, Brahmanandam, Ravi Kishan and Saloni Aswani. The film's plot revolves around two brothers, who are poles apart, but come together as they fight against a gangster.

On Allu Arjun's work front

Allu Arjun was last seen playing the role of Pushparaj in the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Helmed by Sukumar, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film came out to be one of the biggest entertainers of the year and fans could not wait for its sequel. Allu Arjun is now set to reprise his role as the gangster in the upcoming sequel Pushpa: The Rule.

