Popular actor Sivakarthikeyan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Don, in which he will share the screen with Priyanka Mohan, who will be the female lead. The film is scheduled to release in theatres across the world on May 13, 2022, and fans can't wait to see the much-loved duo share the screen. The makers of the film surprised fans on May 6 as they shared the Don trailer and gave viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the movie.

Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan starter Don trailer out

As the much-awaited Cibi Chakaravarthi directorial Don trailer was released, fans got the chance to see Sivakarthikeyan in an all-new avatar as he stepped into the shoes of a student. Set against the background of college life, the actor will be seen reuniting with his Doctor co-star Priyanka Mohan and their on-screen romance has won fans over. The film will also star SJ Suryah in a pivotal role and the trailer gave fans a peek into his avatar. The Don trailer featured Sivakarthikeyan's character and his friends getting into trouble for pranks they pulled off and also saw them enjoy life as students. Apart from promising fans a fun-filled entertainer, the trailer also included some emotional and serious moments and will give fans a balanced watch. The film also includes several dance numbers and upbeat tracks, that got fans excited about the upcoming release on May 13, 2022.

Watch the Don trailer here:

Rajinikanth references in Don trailer

Several fans took to Twitter after watching the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer trailer and expressed their excitement about watching it on the big screen. Some of them also pointed out a number of notable references to superstar Rajinikanth. The trailer included a scene in which the lead star can be seen watching the Rajinikanth-starrer Enthiran while attending a lecture in college. The trailer also included a scene in which the wall sees a poster of the much-loved actor. Fans also found believed Sivakarthikeyan's mannerisms and laugh similar to Rajinikanth's as they shared stills from the Don trailer online.

Have a look at the Rajinikanth references here:

Superstar @Rajinikanth references in Don Trailer 😎



0:17 Sk watching Enthiran

0:30 Thalaivar mannerisms

1:37 Thalaivar photo on the wall

1:50 SK imitates Thalaivar's laugh



Once a fan, always a fan! ♥️😍#DonTrailer #Thalaivar169 #SuperstarRajinikanth @Siva_Kartikeyan pic.twitter.com/U3R39JzMuC — Rajinikanth Fans (@RajiniFC) May 6, 2022

Image: Twitter/@anirudhofficial