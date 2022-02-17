Sivakarthikeyan Birthday: Makers Of Film 'Don' Unveil Special Poster As Actor Turns 37

Sivakarthikeyan is a celebrated personality in the Tamil cinema industry and recently clocked a whopping 10 years of his career as an actor. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his film Don, which is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 25, 2022. The makers of the film took to Twitter to share an all-new poster of the film featuring the actor on Thursday, as he celebrated his 37th birthday. Several fans, followers and colleagues sent their best wishes to the actor on his special day.

'Don' makers celebrate Sivakarthikeyan birthday

The makers of the actor's upcoming film called him a 'Prestigious Prince' as they extended their wishes to him with an all-new poster of his movie. Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in a unique avatar in this film, as the roster suggests he will take on the role of a college student, who harrases teachers. He can be seen wearing a denim pair of jeans and a matching jacket over a simple white t-shirt. He has headphones around his neck and is holding a book that reads, "How to torture teachers".

Have a look at new 'Don' poster here

'Don' release date

The comedy-action flick starring Sivakarthikeyan is scheduled to release on March 25, 2022, and will be directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi. The actor will also be a co-producer on the sets of the film and will produce the project under the banner of Sivakarthikeyan Productions alongside Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with S. J. Suryah, Priyanka, Samuthirakani, Soori and others.

More on Sivakarthikeyan films

The actor is famously known for his roles in Namma Veettu Pillai, Hero, Velaikkaran, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, etc. He was last seen in Doctor, which was an action-comedy helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai and others also played prominent roles in the movie. The film received heaps of love and praise after its release. Apart from Don, Sivakarthikeyan also has other films in the pipeline and will also soon be seen in Ayalaan, in which he will share the screen with Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Isha Koppikar.

Image: Twitter/@LycaProductions, Instagram/@sivakarthikeyan