'DQ33': Dulquer Salmaan Is Set To Launch First Look Of His Upcoming Movie; Check Details

Dulquer Salmaan announced that the first look of his upcoming film, 'DQ33', will be revealed soon. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles

Dulquer Salmaan

After stunning the audiences with his performance in KurupDulquer Salmaan has hopped onto another project, tentatively titled DQ33. The actor will be collaborating with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari for the upcoming venture, which is being helmed by Brindha Gopal.

Months after wrapping up the project, Dulquer has finally shared an update via social media which stated that the first look of DQ33 will be revealed on December 21 at 11 AM. The film has faced various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. 

First look of Dulquer Salmaan's DQ33 to be revealed on December 21

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, December 19, the Kurup star shared a poster stating the update. For the caption, he wrote, "Something exciting before the year ends. Stay tuned! #DQ33 First look out on 21st December." Take a look. 

The Tamil flick's shooting was wrapped up on December 26 last year, and various glimpses from the sets surfaced on the internet. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared myriad glimpses from the film's sets where the entire team can be seen posing together happily on the last day of the shoot. Govind Vasantha of 96 fame is composing the music for the film, while Madhan Karky has penned its story, screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics. 

READ | 'Kurup': Dulquer Salmaan extends gratitude to viewers as movie enters the 75 crore club

More on Dulquer Saalmaan's work front 

The actor recently starred alongside Sobhita Dhulipala in Kurup, which is now streaming on Netflix. The film entered the 100 crore club shortly after its release, and now, various speculations about the film's sequel have surfaced. Salmaan took to his Instagram and shared a cryptic video where he was seen sporting a noticeably different look than his avatar from Kurup

The video was titled 'The rise of Alexander', and along with it, the actor wrote, "A criminal who has captured the imagination of an entire generation. A conman hiding in plain sight. When the wolf sheds his sheep’s clothing, he is one to watch out for!!'' This led to speculations surrounding the film's sequel spreading like wildfire, with many believing that it would chronicle further events in the continued search of India's longest wanted criminal. 

READ | 'Kurup' makers hint at sequel by teasing Dulquer Salmaan in 'The Rise Of Alexander' clip

