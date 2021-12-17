Sobhita Dhulipala Jokingly Blames Dulquer Salmaan For 'good Days And Bad Days At Shoot'

Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala are currently basking in the success of their recently released film Kurup, which is now available online via Netflix. The fan-favourite duo took on a smoothie challenge on Netflix India's YouTube page and left fans in awe of them as they made smoothies for each other based on their co-star's personality traits. During the challenge, Salmaan called Dhulipala 'moody' and mentioned that she have had 'good days and bad days at shoot'. Hearing this, the actor jokingly attributed her moodiness to Dulquer Salmaan and burst out laughing.

Dulquer & Sobhita engage in fun banter as they make smoothies for each other

As part of the smoothie challenge, the Kurup duo had to describe their co-star and pick a jar that contained the personality trait they wish to attribute to the other. The catch is that they are not aware of what the jars contain and must put the contents of the jar into a blender as they describe each other to their fans and followers. By the end of the round, they must blend everything that is in the bender together and serve it to their co-star.

Calling himself an 'expert smoothie maker', Dulquer Salmaan kickstarted the round as he picked 'sarcastic' as the first personality trait to describe Dhulipala, who chose the jar which had 'charming' written on it for him. The 'charming' jar contained chocolate chunks and as she put it into the blender she said, "If I could I would put the whole jar, but I don't want to be that nice, not today."

Dulquer Salmaan then took his turn again and called Sobhita Dhulipala 'moody'. Hearing his the actor mentioned, "that's not true at all" and Salmaan said that she has 'good days and bad days' on set. Dhulipala then looked into the camera and said, "because of him." The actor said, "moody, moodier, moodiest" as he kept scooping peanut butter out of the jar and adding it to the blender. Apart from their banter, the duo also complimented each other as Dhulipala called Salmaan honest, caring and funny, and Salmaan praised Dhulipala by mentioning she was serious, witty and honest.

