'Drushyam 2' Starring Venkatesh Daggubati To Release Soon On OTT; Watch Teaser

After the Malayalam version, the Telugu version of the Jeethu Joseph directorial is set to be unveiled. Another veteran, Venkatesh Daggubati will once again lead the role of a man, stuck in a police investigation and has to protect his family. The year had started with Drishyam 2, Mohanlal starring in the sequel of hit investigative thriller and 2021 will end with Drushyam 2.

The makers made the announcement by unveiling a teaser of the movie on Friday, November 12. The mystery surrounding the events in Rambabu's life is set to grow, if the video is anything to go by. Once again, the release will take place on Amazon Prime, on November 25.

Venkatesh's Drushyam 2 trailer out, to release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video

The trailer starts with talk on 'what happened' to Rambabu's case. A police officer then asks if it was the same person from 'Varun's case.' Another voice-over then shares how the department had been plauged by the events from six years ago. 'Don't draw us back into those dark memories,' Rambabu could be heard pleading.

'Reality is stranger than fiction, but truth is unbelievable', read one line in the video.

The police officer, Gettha Prabhakar, played by Nadhiya, is hell-bent on 'not sparing anyone' as she still hunts for the whereabouts of her son.

'Even earlier, there were problems, but they disappeared. This too shall pass,' says Venkatesh in the trailer in the conclusion visual.

Drushyam stars veteran actress Meena, in the role of Jyothi, the wife of Rambabu. Even in the original, Meena had played the role of Mohanlal's wife. Esther Anil plays the role of the younger daughter, which she portrayed in the Malayalam version too. Kruthika had essayed the role of the elder daughter Anju in the first part as well.

The first part of Drushyam had released in 2014, a year after the original and had been directed by Sripiya. For the second installment, however, Jeethu Joseph, who directed the two Malayalam versions, has been brought in.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, which released on February 19, 2021, this year was immensely appreciated by people eveywhere.