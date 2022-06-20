Dulquer Salmaan & Keerthy Suresh Extend Heartfelt Wishes To Kajal Aggarwal On Her Birthday

South diva Kajal Aggarwal ringed into her 37th birthday on June 19. The much-loved actor is currently busy embracing each and every moment of her life with her newborn son, Neil Kitchlu. This is the actor's first birthday with her baby which makes it even more special for her. A lot of Kajal's industry friends including Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh sent birthday love to the Singham actor.

Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note on Kajal Aggarwal's birthday

On June 19, Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram stories and extended his heartfelt wishes to Kajal Aggarwal with whom he had shared screen space in the romantic comedy film Hey Sinamika. Along with sharing Kajal's picture in his story, Salmaan penned a sweet note for her. He wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Kajal! This year is already special may it be the best yet. Lots of love to you Gautam and Neil."

Here, take a look:

Keerthy Suresh wishes Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday

Earlier, Keerthy Suresh also extended her heartfelt wishes to Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday. Keerthy Suresh shared a stunning picture of the Sita actor who is seen dressed in an off-shoulder pink attire. Along with the picture, Suresh also penned a heartwarming note. She wrote, "Wishing you and your family a gorgeous year ahead. Special hugs to Neil."

Here, take a look at Keerthy Suresh's story:

Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her pre-birthday party

Earlier on Saturday, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures relishing some of her favourite dishes. In the post, Kajal can be seen all smiles as she poses in front of a delectable cake dressed in a black and white long gown paired with a shell necklace. In the next set of pictures, the actor seems to be enjoying some exotic dishes with her friend. Sharing the pic, Kajal wrote in the caption, "#prebirthdaydinnerdate. (sic)" As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, "Damn cute, no-one can beat you in cuteness (sic)," while another commented, "Advance happy birthday."

Here, take a look at the post:

(Image: @DulquerSalmaan/@KajalAggarwal/@KeerthySuresh/Facebook)