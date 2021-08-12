Dulquer Salmaan 'excited' To Join Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt In R Balki's Upcoming Thriller

Actor Dulquer Salmaan expressed his excitement as he joins the likes of Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in R Balki's upcoming thriller. Describing his four stars as 'stunning performers', Balki said he couldn't contain his excitement to start shooting his new project. Balki has previously helmed films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, and Pad Man, among others. Salmaan also expressed his excitement about the movie which is expected to release in early 2022. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor mentioned that he was 'super excited' to work on the project.

Balki calls Dulquer 'one of the most charming actors'

Earlier this year rumours about Balki having Salman on board as the lead had been going around. If reports are to be believed, the ace director prepared the script of the film in lockdown, and as it turned out, R Balki zeroed in on Dulquer Salmaan who he thought would fit his protagonist's character best.

Now finally taking about Salmaan as one of the most charming actors in Indian cinema, Balki said, "Dulquer is possibly one of the most charming actors in Indian cinema today, and even though I cannot say much about his role except at this point, I am really looking forward to his distinct and cool interpretation of it."

Dulquer made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 movie Karwaan. The movie also starred Mithila Palkar and the late Irrfan Khan. He then went on to star in The Zoya Factor in 2019 which also starred Sonam Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Sanjay Kapoor as well. Dulquer Salmaan has also impressed critics and audiences alike with his performances in Malayalam and Tamil movies.

Balki also spoke about how thrilled he is about his new project, stating, "After months of waiting, for me, it is exciting to start shooting anything. And to make a film in a genre that I haven't attempted before is even more exciting. I have had the idea for a long time but never quite got around to writing it, and while it's fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers. I just can't wait to get into the editing room."

Sunny Deol, who is also joining the stunning ensemble, made Balki ecstatic and he said," I am ecstatic to be working with Sunny, an actor whose booming screen presence conveys so much. Am glad he is back and hoping this new adventure will add a new dimension to his glorious filmography."

Balki on his upcoming movie's female leads

For the unversed, Shreya Dhanwanthary has stunned the audience with her performances in Scam 1992 and Family Man. Balki mentioned that he loved the actor's work and said," I just knew that I would eventually work with this talented girl. She is one of the most exciting and contemporary performers and I am looking forward to the on-screen chemistry between her and Dulquer.".

Talking about Pooja, Balki touted her as "one of the most versatile actors in our industry" and added, "I must thank Alankrita for convincing her and getting another extraordinary performance from her in Bombay Begums. She is clarity personified and just born to be in front of that camera and on-screen."

