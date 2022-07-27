Dulquer Salmaan Expresses His Desire To Work With Dad Mammootty; Says 'I'm Always Ready'

Dulquer Salmaan has amazed the audience with his acting skills throughout his career. The actor, who began his journey in showbiz in 2012 with the crime drama Second Show, has explored various genres in Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil. While he is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming romance drama Sita Ramam, he has expressed his wish to work with his father, legendary actor Mammootty.

Dulquer Salmaan often gushes over his father's films and never fails to promote them. The actor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming and much-awaited film Sita Ramam. After unveiling the Telugu trailer of the film, the actor and his team also unveiled the Tamil trailer. During the trailer launch event, Dulquer Salmaan was again asked if he will co-star with his father Mammootty anytime soon. In his response, Dulquer Salmaan mentioned that he is ready to do a multi-starter with his father in any language. However, the actor revealed that he had already asked his father about the same but it would depend on the latter's decision.

Dulquer Salmaan said, "Dad has to take a call whether the two of us should do a film together. I'm always ready for a film with him; whichever language it is in." "I've already asked him too and I'm just waiting for his decision," he added.

Dulquer Salmaan calls Sita Ramam his last love story

During the course of his decade-long acting career, Dulquer Salmaan has played the lead in various romantic movies in different languages. However, the actor is willing to take a break from the romance genre. During a recent event, the actor revealed Sita Ramam will be his last romantic film and also opened up on the reason behind signing the film.

Dulquer Salmaan said, "I was beginning to think I should not do any more romantic movies as I’m being called a romantic hero. When Hanu sir came to me with this story, I couldn’t refuse." "This story was so beautiful, so amazing and so epic, so timeless and so classic, I was like, ‘ok, one last romantic movie.’ One last love story, one for the ages," he added.

Touted to be a romance drama, Sita Ramam will see Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna play lead roles. The film is set against the war-torn backdrop of the 1960s. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who is also the writer, the movie is set to hit the theatres on August 5.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan