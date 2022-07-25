Dulquer Salmaan Says 'Sita Ramam' Will Be His Last Romantic Movie; Here's Why

Dulquer Salmaan has entertained the masses throughout his acting career ever since he made his debut in 2012. The actor began his career with the crime drama Second Show and went on to star in various romantic movies. So far, the Kurup star has given the audience some adorable films such as Bangalore Days, 100 Days Of Love, OK Kanmani and more. As he is now gearing up for another romantic drama Sita Ramam, he recently announced that the upcoming film will mark his last romantic movie.

During the trailer launch of his upcoming film Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan answered various questions along with his co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna. Talking about the film being a romantic saga, the 35-year-old announced the movie would mark his last outing in the romantic genre. He revealed that he was not willing to sign romantic movies anymore but he could not refuse Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial. The actor further mentioned he found the film's story "amazing" and "beautiful" which made him think of it as his last love story.

Dulquer Salmaan said, "I was beginning to think I should not do any more romantic movies as I’m being called a romantic hero. When Hanu sir came to me with this story, I couldn’t refuse." "This story was so beautiful, so amazing and so epic, so timeless and so classic, I was like, ‘ok, one last romantic movie.’ One last love story, one for the ages," he added.

Sita Ramam trailer

The makers of Sita Ramam unveiled its much-awaited trailer on Monday, July 25. The movie teases an epic love story set against the backdrop of the 1960s. The clip narrates the love story of Lieutenant Ram, played by Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur's Sita, who had fallen in love with each other during the 1960s. Rashmika Mandanna is introduced in the aftermath of their love story as she sets out to hand over a 20-year-old letter to Sita, that Ram had penned for her. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who is also the writer, the movie is set to hit the theatres on August 5.

