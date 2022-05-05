Dulquer Salmaan Extends Birthday Wishes To His Daughter, Calls Her His 'wish Upon A Star'

Popular actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media account on Thursday and penned down a sweet note on the occasion of his daughter Maryam's birthday. The Hey Sinamika actor shared pictures featuring his wife Amal Sufiya and their 5-year-old daughter as he expressed his love to the birthday girl and called her his 'wish upon a star'. His caption was full of references from animated films and fans seemed to love his creative approach to the birthday wish.

Dulquer Salmaan wishes his daughter on her birthday

The Kurup star shared an adorable family picture of himself and his wife Amal with their daughter as they all wore sunglasses and smiled from ear to ear. Calling his daughter his 'princess', the actor referenced animated films including Tinkerbell, Maleficent, The Lion King and the hit song We Don't Talk About Bruno from Encanto. He expressed that Maryam turns the family's 'home into neverland' as he wished her on her special day. He wrote,

"5/5/5 birthday for my baby doll ! The one day you wait for all year long is here and may it be the happiest birthday, our princess. Made of generous servings of stardust, moonlight and rainbows, the glow of fireflies, pixie mischief and fairy wings, you turn our home into neverland. We are all pirates, lost boys & wendy darlings to your Tinkerbell. We all wanna build snowmen with you and no we strictly don’t talk about bruno no no no! Every day is supercalifragelisticexpialidocious and you have us living by Hakuna Matata! With you baby girl it’s a whole new world and you are truly our wish upon a star. We know you Marie we walked with you once upon a dream."

Have a look at the post here

Dulquer Salmaan often shares pictures of himself with his family, and his fans have come to love them too. On the occasion of Eid, the Salute actor posted an adorable family picture, in which the trio could be seen wearing their ethnic best as they posed for some lovely pictures together. The actor extended his wishes to his fans as he captioned the post, "Eid Mubarak from us to all of you."

Dulquer Salmaan's films

Dulquer will next be seen sharing the screen with Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in Sita Ramam, which will be helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Apart from this, the much-loved actor will soon be seen in his debut web series titled Guns & Gulaabs, which will release on Netflix. The series will also star Bollywood's Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav and will be helmed by Raj and DK. The actor's first look in the film took fans 'back to the 90s' and they can't wait to see him in an all-new avatar.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan