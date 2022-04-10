Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur's Next Titled 'Sita Ramam'; Watch Teaser

Dulquer Salmaan will be sharing the screen with Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in Hanu Raghavapudi's multilingual project, which has been titled Sita Ramam. Revealing the title on the occasion of Ram Navami, the makers dropped the film's teaser introducing the leading trio's characters.

The film is reportedly a romantic drama, which is set against the backdrop of war. While Mrunal and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen as Sita and Ram respectively, Rashmika will essay the role of Afreen. The 45-second teaser clip not only introduces their characters but also reveals that Rashmika's Afreen is given the responsibility of ensuring that Sita and Rama win.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, April 10, the Hey Sinamika star expressed excitement as he dropped the first glimpse of the film. Showering praises on the film's makers and his co-stars, Salmaan wrote, "My homecoming with @vyjayanthimovies and first-time collab with so many amazing artists. The stunning and headstrong Sita to my Ram @mrunalthakur, the fireball rebel Afreen @rashmika_mandanna & the fearless and galant Vishnu Sir played by the gentleman actor, my beloved @sumanth_kumar Anna amongst others. Every single cast and crew member are of the finest in the country and it’s been a sheer blessing to experience this film."

He continued, "@hanurpudi sir your writing, passion, vision and boundless energy to bringing #SitaRamam to fruition was contagious and inspiring. @swapnaduttchalasani you’ve been the bedrock of this team backing this vision with all your might and conviction." In concluding the note, he also thanked producer Ashwini Dutt.

The film's teaser and title revelation come data after the makers dropped Rashmika's first look from the film. "Meet our rebellious #Afreen as she unravels one of the most beautiful tales ever," they wrote. According to Pinkvlla, a source mentioned that the Pushpa actor will appear in an extremely crucial, extended cameo. "Rashmika’s role is very critical for the film, and the makers were extremely happy when she agreed to be a part of the project," the source said. Bankrolled by Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies, the film will be released in Telugu and Malayalam languages.

