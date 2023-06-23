Dulquer Salmaan Is A Lone Wolf In King Of Kotha Poster | PHOTO

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film King of Kotha. The makers of the film will release the motion poster of the film on Friday. Ahead of it, a new poster was unveiled.

3 things you need to know

Dulquer and Aishwarya Lekshmi star in King of Kotha.

It is directed by Abhilash Joshiy.

Reportedly, the film is scheduled for an Onam release.

Against all odds: King of Kotha new poster teases DQ's new film

The new poster of King of Kotha teases Dulquer’s look in the movie. In it, the actor could be seen standing with his hands locked, his back towards the camera. He was dressed in an olive green kurta, pants and brown shoes. A crowd of people surrounded him from all sides. The actor shared the poster on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Step into the World of Kotha ! Tune in at 6 pm for the #PeopleOfKotha Motion Poster release.” The caption also revealed the motion poster release time.

King of Kotha wraps up 8 months after it went on floors

King of Kotha production started back in September 2022 and it wrapped filming in May 2023. Reportedly, the final shooting schedule of the film took place in Kerala, Kochi and along the Valappu beach. Some of the film's major scenes were allegedly shot in Vypin, Mattancherry and Kalamassery.

Dulquer's new project is being pegged as a gangster movie, which will be full of action scenes. Apart from the Malayalam actor, it will also star Prasanna, Shammi Thilakan, Anikha Surendran, Nyla Usha, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Sudhi Koppa. Other cast members Shanthi Krishna, Senthil Krishna, Rajesh Sharma, Saran Shakthi, Rititka Singh and Manju Vani.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will also be seen in Venky Atluri’s next. He is also a part of upcoming Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs with Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah and more. Raj and DK have directed it.