Dulquer Salmaan Wraps Shoot For King Of Kotha, Cinematographer Shares 'fanboy Moment'

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming Malayalam-language gangster movie titled King of Kotha has finally wrapped up. Reportedly, the final shooting schedule of the film took place in Kerala, Kochi and near the Valappu beach. Some of the major scenes were allegedly shot in Vypin, Mattancherry, and Kalamassery. The makers of the film began its production back in September 2022 and went into the post production stage this year in February 2023.

After wrapping up the shoot for King of Kotha, several pictures from the sets began to surface online. Cinematographer of the film Arvind S Kashyap dropped a picture with Dulquer Salmaan on his Instagram handle. "After 2 weeks of sleepless shoot ! This year has been full of surprises and fanboy moments. This one has to be sweetest of all 😊😊. Thank you universe," he captioned the post. Check out the photos below.

Dulquer Salmaan poses with cinematographer after wrapping up shoot for King of Kotha. (Pic source: @arvindskash/Instagram)

Dulquer Salmaan wraps up shoot for King of Kotha. (Pic source: @AbGeorge_/Twitter)

More on King of Kotha

King of Kotha, abbreviated as KOK, is an upcoming action film starring Dulquer Salmaan as the main lead. The movie is helmed by Abhilash Joshly and this will mark his directorial debut. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film will also feature Aishwarya Lekshmi and Gokul Suresh in prominent roles. While the cinematography of the film is done by Nimish Ravi, the songs are composed by Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy. The film was announced by the makers back in 2021 and will be released on August 24, 2023, on the occasion of Onam. Also, it was rumoured that Tovino Thomas may star in the film as he was apparently spotted on the sets.

Star cast of King of Kotha

The star cast of the film includes Prasanna, Shammi Thilakan, Anikha Surendran, Nyla Usha, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Sudhi Koppa. Some others name include Shanthi Krishna, Senthil Krishna, Rajesh Sharma, Saran Shakthi, Rititka Singh and Manju Vani. The main leads include Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi.