Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are busy with the shooting of Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the makers recently unveiled the title of the film at the San Deigo Comic Con event last month. Now, a new update regarding the cast has been reported. It is speculated that Dulquer Salmaan will be joining the team.

The sci-fi film, which is slated to hit the theatres next year, stars an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Last month, the makers made headlines after they unveiled the teaser of Project K at an event in San Deigo, offering a glimpse inside a dark and dystopian world. In the film, Kamal Haasan will reportedly play the role of an antagonist who will clash with Prabhas and his troop, including Deepika. Meanwhile, Big B will reportedly play the role of Prabhas' guru. Now, it is being said that the makers are planning to add another character to the story who will have a powerful screen appearance.

A trade analyst Christopher Kanagaraj took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Thursday and revealed that Dulquer has shot for his part in Kalki 2898 AD. In the film, he will reportedly have a cameo appearance. However, the makers are yet to confirm the rumours.

Reportedly, it will be the most expensive Indian film. The film's music score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while the production is designed by Nitin Zihani Choudhary.

Dulquer Salmaan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film King Of Kotha. The film also stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Anika Surendran, among others. The film marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy. Produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, the film is slated to hit the theatres on August 24.