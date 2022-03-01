Actor Dulquer Salmaan is among one of the most popular actors down south. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming Tamil romantic comedy film Hey Sinamika. Salmaan who is popularly known as DQ managed to win the hearts of the audience with his films.

As the actor is doing well on the professional front, he often treats his fans with some adorable moments from his personal life that includes pictures with his lady love Amal Sufiya. Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya's love story is nothing less than a fairytale. The two tied the knot on 22 December 2011 and since then they have been enjoying marital bliss. Recently, the Zoya Factor actor opened up about completing 10 years of marriage and on his bond with his wife Amal Sufiya.

Dulquer Salmaan on completing 10 years of marriage

Recently, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, actor Dulquer Salmaan aka DQ talks about his amazing marital journey with his wife Amal Sufiya. Describing his marriage with Amal, the Kurup actor calls it a 'lovely journey.' He also talks about his 10 years journey in the industry, adding to which DQ says-

People are very fond of us. I completed 10 years in the industry and completed 10 years of marriage as well, both things happened at the same time. It has been a great (journey). You grow with people over time, we have a daughter. I would go on to split our marriage in the first five years and the next five years, it’s about realising what keeps you together, what you want in your life together. It has been a lovely journey so far by growing and learning about ourselves and each other."

For the unversed, Dulquer Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for his next project Hey Sinamika, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. He also has Salute directed by Rosshan Andrrews in his kitty.

Image: Instagram@dqsalmaan