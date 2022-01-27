Actor Dulquer Salmaan is among one of the most popular actors down south. He enjoys a massive fan following on his social media and never fails to amaze the audiences with his charming looks and outstanding performance. Currently, the actor is in home isolation due to COVID-19, but he keeps treating his fans with his pictures. Recently, the Kurup actor shared a throwback vacation video to the Rathnambore Fort with his wife Amal Sufiyaa.

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal's beautiful moments from their vacation

From Safari rides to watching sunset, birds, animals to enjoying food and music, Dulquer's Rathnambore trip is all about the perfect holiday trip. The video featured the duo's couple photos giving some major couple goals. Sharing the photo the Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor captioned the post as "If Kruger was like stepping into The Lion King, then Ranthambore was like stepping into The Jungle Book.#throwback #otherworldly #safarijunkies #ranthambore #tigerspot #steppingintomyfavbooks #dQnA #decadeofdecadence."

Here take a look at his post :

The video had glimpses of them enjoying watching the sunset, tiger, crocodile, birds, enjoying music, dancing and doing fun activities. Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal's Rathnambore trip surely sets major vacation goals. Fans showered love on the couple and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments.

Dulquer Salmaan upcoming projects

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for his next project Hey Sinamika, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. Hey Sinamika is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language romantic comedy film written by Madhan Karky and helmed by Brinda. The film is slated to release on 25 February 2022. Recently, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the actor dropped his first-ever Tamil rap song Achamillai from the film and it received a great response.

Apart from this, the actor also has Salute directed by Rosshan Andrrews in his kitty. It stars Diana Penty as the female lead and it marks the Malayalam debut of the Happy Bhag Jayegi actress. The film also stars Manoj K. Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saikumar and Ganapathi S Poduval in important roles. This cop drama film is slated to release on January 14, 2022.

Image:Instagram@dqsalmaan