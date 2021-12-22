Dulquer Salmaan Pens Note On 10th Anniversary; Calls Him & His Wife 'shipmates Forever'

Dulquer Salmaan, who was most recently seen in Kurup, celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Amal Sufiya on 22 December. The actor posted several unseen pictures and penned down an elaborate caption. He called the happy couple "shipmates forever" and several fans and followers showered their love and blessings on the two.

Dulquer Salmaan anniversary post

Dulquer Salmaan headed to his social media account and penned down a heartwarming message to his wife of 10 years. He shared several pictures of the duo and wrote, "A decade of us." The duo tied the knot in 2011 and share a daughter together named Maryam. His complete caption read, "Of setting sail together as twenty-somethings. With no direction and just the wind to lead us. Most times riding the waves that come at us. Shooting the breeze together. Holding each other tight during squalls. Finding our zen during dead calms. Creating life. That becoming our lives. Now we have a compass and an anchor. Together through various ports of call our voyage continues. We are still discovering new lands and there’s so much more to see. A decade later our vessel is stronger. The sails stand tall. With our angel safely on crows nest. Port or starboard I know we’ll figure it out together. Shipmates forever."

Amal Sufiya recently celebrated her birthday and the actor took yet another opportunity to express his love for her. He mentioned that he could not imagine a life without her and thanked her for giving his life "purpose and meaning". He wrote, "I can’t imagine a life without my rock, my partner, my baby momma, my confidence and my security. Thank you for coming into my life and giving it purpose and meaning. For making all my dreams come true. For entertaining every ambitious plan. For settling my every insecurity and fear. You are my mind muscle. My mental core 🤓🤓 ! Here’s celebrating you! Happy birthday, baby! I love you long time!"

After being seen in Kurup alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, the actor is now gearing up for his future projects. He will soon be seen in Salute, which will hit the theatres on 14 January 14 2022. The actor recently shared a poster of the film and announced its release date, exciting the audience. He will also be seen in Hey Sinamika and will act opposite Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan