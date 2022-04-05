Makers of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming project have expanded their ensemble cast, adding Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the yet-untitled project will see Dulquer as Lieutenant Ram, while the Jersey actor will be appearing as Sita.

On the occasion of Rashmika's birthday, the makers announced her association with the film by dropping her first look poster as a Kashmiri Muslim girl named Afreen. Clad in a red hijab and a multicoloured jacket and jeans, Rashmika looks intense as she walks in front of a burning car.

Taking to their official Twitter handle on Tuesday, April 5, Swapna Cinema dropped the actor's first look from the film. In the caption, they wrote, "Meet our rebellious #Afreen as she unravels one of the most beautiful tales ever. Happy birthday, @iamRashmika." They also dropped the YouTube link of the video introducing her character, filled with intense background music. Take a look.

According to Pinkvilla, a source mentioned that Mandanna will appear in an extended cameo role, which will be very critical for the film. "Rashmika’s role is very critical for the film, and the makers were extremely happy when she agreed to be a part of the project. It’s an extended cameo," the source mentioned.

The film is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, known for helming projects like Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu. It is being bankrolled by Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies, while Vishal Chandrashekar is in charge of the film's music. Billed as a period love story set in 1964, it will be released in Telugu and Malayalam languages.

More on Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. The film marks her Bollywood debut. She also has Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor as well as Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye in the pipeline. The South diva became a household name after her stint in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, the movie also starred Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role.

