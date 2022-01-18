Dulquer Salmaan Celebrates 3M Views On His Track 'Achamillai'; Treats Fans With BTS Clip

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Hey Sinamika. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the actor dropped his first-ever Tamil rap song Achamillai. Within three days of its release, the song received over three million views on YouTube. A delighted Dulquer Salmaan recently shared a behind the scenes video of the song's video to celebrate the milestone.

Taking to his Insatgram handle, Dulquer Salmaan recently shared a video of his dance rehearsals for the song Achamillai. In the video, the actor could be seen rehearsing with some background dancers. He donned a black coloured t-shirt and track pants in the clip. Sharing the video, the Kurup star wrote, "3M in 3 Days !! Whattttt ?? Here’s a video of our rehearsals for Achamillai Achamillai ! Big thanks to @brinda_gopal for editing this so nicely covering up my mistakes. He further quipped he always forget his dance steps and wrote, "I tend to go all Ghajini when it comes to remembering my steps."

More about Achamillai

Achamillai is an energy booster first single of the upcoming Tamil film Hey Sinamika. It is also the first Tamil song sung by the Kaarwaan actor. In the music video, the actor could be seen recording the track in a studio. It also had some behind the scenes glimpses in which Dulquer Salmaan showcased his ace dancing skills. It has been composed and produced by Govind Vasantha, while Madan Karky gave its lyrics. The track was released on January 14, 2022, and has received positive reviews from listeners.

Ahead of the song, Dulquer Salmaan also shared a new poster of his upcoming film. In the poster, the actor was sitting on a chair amid a crowd in a white coloured traditional attire. At the bottom, reporters' mics could be seen hinting at his character's popularity. The poster also hinted that the actor will play the role of a musician as it had his flyers on the sides. He will portray the role of a young man named Yaazhan. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydri and Kajal Aggerwal. It is scheduled to release on February 25, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan