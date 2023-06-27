Dulquer Salmaan Shares King Of Kotha Poster Ahead Of Teaser Release On Eid

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film King of Kotha. Ahead of the teaser release on June 28, the makers of the film have been treating fans with new posters. They recently dropped another poster featuring the actor.

3 things you need to know

King of Kotha is eyeing Onam release later this year.

The teaser release will coincide with Bakrid.

Dulquer will play a gangster in the film and his intense look has raised the curiosity of the fans.

Dulquer Salmaan exudes gangster vibe in King of Kotha poster

Dulquer Salmaan revealed a striking new poster of his gangster drama King of Kotha. The new look offered a glimpse of his different avatar. He was seen sitting inside his den, holding a cigarette and a gun. The lighting and the shadow play created a mysterious and tense aura around the character.

The poster also revealed that the film's first teaser will be unveiled on June 28 at 6 PM. The actor captioned the post, "Are you all ready for tomorrow?" The announcement of the teaser release has generated immense excitement among fans and movie buffs.

(The new poster of King of Kotha featuring Dulquer Salmaan | Image: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram)

King of Kotha characters introduced in special announcement video

A few days ago, the makers of King of Kotha introduced the film's characters through a special announcement video. The cast includes Shabeer as Kannan, Prasanna as Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara, Nyla Usha as Manju, Cheman Vinod as Ranjit, Gokul Suresh as Tony, Shammi Thilakan as Ravi, Shanthi Krishna as Malathi, Saran as Jinu, and Anikha Surendharan as Rithu.

Dulquer Salmaan's portrayal as the 'King' is expected to be captivating and intense and will look to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, who is making his directorial debut with King of Kotha, the film is scheduled to release during the festive season of Onam this year. The film, with its pan-Indian appeal, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.