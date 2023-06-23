Dulquer Salmaan Starrer King Of Kotha Release Rustic-themed Character Introductions

King Of Kotha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, has unveiled its official character introductions, captivating the audience with a rustic-themed showcase. Each pivotal character is introduced in a captivating manner, offering a glimpse into their unique roles. Excitingly, the accompanying video also discloses the much-anticipated date for the release of the film's teaser, adding to the anticipation surrounding this mass entertainer.

3 things you need to know

The announcement for the newly released video features a seemingly lone Dulquer Salmaan standing in the centre of a spaced out crowd.

As per the same announcement, the film is eyeing an Onam 2023 release.

King of Kotha is also popularly being referred to as KOK, an acronym also featured on the announcement.

King Of Kotha's many faces



Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle to share the official character introductions of the main cast for the film. The video follows a theme of sketched faces appearing on brown-stained paper along side a revelation of their real and reel life identities in the film. After a slate of hefty names, a sketched image of Dulquer Salmaan's face comes in to view along side the writing, "Dulquer Salmaan in King Of Kotha".



While Dulquer Salmaan concludes the video, there are many big names who are confirmed as part of the King Of Kotha. These include Dancing Rose, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran. Names for each of their roles have been revealed in the video.

King Of Kotha promises to be an intense watch



Each announcement and update about King Of Kotha has been revealed in an equally intense manner. The film marks Abhilash Joshiy's directorial debut. Produced by Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films, a teaser for the film will be released on June 28. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer will hit theatres on Onam this year.