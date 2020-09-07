Dulquer Salmaan Showers Birthday Wishes On Father Mammootty As He Turns 69

As South Indian actor Mammootty turns 69 today (September 7), his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle to extend his wishes to his father. Sharing a heartwarming picture with Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan also penned a long note in his caption, expressing his ‘greatest joy’ on his father’s birthday. Take a look at the post shared:

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Fatality Rate Lowest Globally, Surge In Recovery Cases: Health Ministry

Dilquer Salmaan's Post:

The picture features Dulquer Salmaan planting a kiss on Mammootty’s cheek, while the veteran actor flashes a big smile at the camera. In his note, Dulquer Salmaan mentioned that Mammootty is ‘wisest and most disciplined man’, on whom the actor could ‘turn to for anything’. Adding to the same, Dulquer Salmaan mentioned that he ‘strives to live up to his father’s incredible standards’ and revealed that the veteran actor ‘is his peace and zen’. More so, Dulquer Salmaan also mentioned that seeing his father with his daughter gives him the ‘greatest joy’ in life.

Soon after the picture was shared, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and wished Mammootty on turning 69. Celebrities, too, showered their love on the actor and posted wished him. Take a look at how celebrities and fans reacted to the picture shared:

Also Read | Amul To Invest Rs.1,500 Cr In Two Years To Set Up Dairy Plants & Launch New Businesses

Also Read | Amul To Invest Rs.1,500 Cr In Two Years To Set Up Dairy Plants & Launch New Businesses

Dulquer-on the professional front

Dulquer dipped his toes in Bollywood with Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role.

The actor is currently gearing up for Kurup. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Manoj Bajpayee in the leading roles, Kurup narrates the story of one of the most celebrated criminals of Kerala, Sukumara Kurup. Helmed by Srinath Rajendran and Vini Vishwa Lal, the movie also stars Tovino Thomas, Suresh Oberoi, Shine Tom Chacko, Walid Riachy and Anand Bal in prominent roles. The movie is expected to release in 2021. Besides Kurup, the actor has many movies like Love In Anjengo, Pashmeena and Hey Sinamika in his kitty.

(Image credits: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Fatality Rate Lowest Globally, Surge In Recovery Cases: Health Ministry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.