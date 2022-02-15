'Hey Sinamika': Trailer Of Dulquer Salmaan Starrer To Release On Feb 16; Check New Poster

Makers of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Hey Sinamika are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity as the film's release date inches closer. From its intriguing posters to tracks like Megham, Thozhi, Achamillai, the film has created a massive buzz all over the internet. Dropping another poster from the film, the makers and cast recently announced Hey Sinamika's trailer release date.

The romantic entertainer's trailer will be unveiled tomorrow, February 16, at 6 pm. Directed by Brinda Gopal, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. Initially slated to release on February 25, 2022, the film faced postponement owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will now hit theatres on March 3.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Tuesday, February 15, Aditi Rao Hydari dropped an intriguing new poster from the film, showcasing the leading trio amid the backdrop of deep blue waves. Dulquer could be seen sporting an intense look with both leading ladies positioned on either side of him. In the caption, Aditi wrote, "The #HeySinamikaTrailer drops tomorrow at 6 pm! Produced by @jiostudios, directed by ace dance master @BrindhaGopal1 @dulQuer @MsKajalAggarwal & yours truly! In theatres from March 3rd, 2022 #HeySinamika." Take a look.

The film's revised release date was announced earlier this month, with Salmaan mentioning, "Ace Choreographer and now director our dearest @brinda_gopal's Masters debut film #HeySinamika coming to cinemas from March 3rd. It’s a film made with a lot of love by a team that is as passionate as they are kind. A romantic entertainer ft @kajalaggarwalofficial @aditiraohydari and myself." The film has been written by Madhan Karky, while Jio Studios and Global One Studios are bankrolling it. Cinematography for the film has been done by Preetha Jayaraman and editing by Radha Sridhar.