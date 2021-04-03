Dulquer Salmaan Weekly Roundup: How The Week Went For The 'Bangalore Days' Actor

Dulquer Salmaan’s week has been quite a happening one as he recently dropped in the teaser of one of his upcoming movies, Kurup, on social media and in no time, the views shot up to 2 million with tons of love and praises. The actor has also been preparing for the release of another teaser of his movie that is slated to drop in the upcoming week. Take a look at how happening his week was and also about Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming movies’ update.

Dulquer Salmaan’s weekly roundup

Dulquer Salmaan announced the Kurup teaser release

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle a while ago and made an announcement for all his fans on social media about the release of his upcoming Malayalam movie Kurup teaser. He posted a poster of the movie in which he can be seen in a gangster look. In the caption, he wrote that the Kurup teaser was finally out. He then mentioned that it was shot across India and the Middle East and added that they were giving their everything to this film. He then stated he hoped that the teaser would give his fans a small glimpse into the world of Kurup. In the end, he sent love and gratitude to everyone who supported them. Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram was flooded with loads of appreciation from his fans as well as his peers.

Kurup teaser hit 2 million views

Kurup teaser became a huge hit among the audience in a short while after its release and hit 2 million views in a few hours. The actor was thrilled to know that and even posted a thank you note for all his fans. He shared a picture of his Kurup character sitting and smoking a cigarette in a cool way and stated in the caption that this was the reaction when he was told that the teaser had hit 2 million views. He then thanked all his fans for all the love and mentioned that they “do not condone, promote or encourage cigarette smoking”.

Salute teaser release date unveiled

As Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup’s teaser finally launched with a bang, he is setting up for the release of yet another upcoming film, Salute. Through this post, he announced the official Salute release date of the teaser along with the poster of the film. The post stated that the Salute teaser will be launched on April 4, 2021, at 6 pm IST. The actor asked all his fans through the post whether they were all ready for the release of Salute teaser.

Dulquer's first look from Salute

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movie Salute release date hasn't been confirmed by the makers but is expected to release this year. The actor took to his Instagram handle yet again and shared his look from the movie in which he can be seen in a cool moustache look. He also shared the name of his character from the film, Aravind Karunakaran. All his fans, as well as other celebrities, shared words of praises for his amazing look and even complimented him by calling him stylish and handsome.

Image Source- Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram