Dulquer Salmaan Welcomes Rs 2.45 Crore Swanky Car After Celebrating Birthday Last Week

Did Dulquer Salmaan gift himself a car after celebrating his birthday last week? A photograph of the Malayalam actor welcoming his new car has been going viral on across social media. As per reports, the star bought a Mercedes AMG G 63.

Dulquer Salmaan's new possession

Dressed in a white T-shirt and green trousers, and donning a face mark, Dulquer could be seen accepting a box as the car was delivered to him at his residence in Kochi. The car is reportedly priced at Rs 2.45 crore. The actor's fans on social media also shared posts saying he had opted for a olive green car with blue-black dual shade.

Both Dulquer and his father, veteran Malayalam superstar Mammootty are known to be car freaks. The latter is known for his '369' range of cars that includes many luxury cars.Dulquer too reportedly owns luxury cars like Ferrari, BMW and Porche and another variant of the Mercedes.

Upcoming projects for Dulquer

As Dulquer turned 35 on July 28, there were some major film announcements with him as the lead. One of the first films unveiled on his birthday was Production No 7.

The makers shared a poster of the movie where the actor can be seen sitting on the backseat of a bicycle. He had stated that the pic was to convey his gratitude for all the birthday wishes and the 'overwhelming love.' He also shared a making video and added, "The making video is in my stories ! Gives you a glimpse of how special this film is going to be' and expressed that he was delighted to share the news with his followers.

Another gift for his fans was a brand new poster of his movie Salute. "We just wrapped up the shoot and it was such an incredible experience," he wrote that he could not wait to showcase the movie to his fans. There was a new poster of Kurup too on the occasion of his birthday and he added, "he infamous #Kurup will be released for you all to view soon !!! "

One of his other announcements on the day was Othiram Kadakam. Sharing an animated poster of himself, Dulquer wrote: "Totally channeling the birthday vibes in this!! Super excited to announce this brand new film, Othiram Kadakam. This will be my second movie with my machan Soubin donning the director’s hat and I am really looking forward to it." The movie will be helmed by Soubin Shahir who previously directed Dulquer in 2017 movie Parava.

