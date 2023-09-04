Dulquer Salmaan's adorable birthday post for wife Amal goes viral

Dulquer Salmaan’s wife Amal celebrated her 34th birthday on Monday. To commemorate the occasion, the actor took to his Instagram handle to pen a sweet note for her better half. He praised Amal for her “quiet strength” and “innate ability to nurture.”

Dulquer Salmaan got married to Amal Sufiya in 2011.

The couple are parents to a daughter named Maryam.

Dulquer Salmaan reminisces on their days together

Dulquer shared a couple of romantic photos with Aman on his Instagram handle. Accompanying it was a note, in which the actor affectionately referred to his wife as "Ammmmm" and shared a glimpse into their family life, mentioning that "Ammmmm" and "Mammaaaaa" are the most common sounds in their house.

He went on to express his admiration for Amal's boundless energy and unwavering commitment to their family. He wrote, "Ammmmm !! Mammaaaaa !!! The two most common sounds in our house. No matter how exhausted you are or how long your day has been you always find the energy for us. We’ve now celebrated you a dozen times."

Dulquer reminisced about the numerous birthdays they've celebrated together over the years. Despite the passage of time, he observed that Amal remains true to herself, a quality that he deeply cherishes. Her quiet strength and natural ability to nurture have not only enriched their personal lives but have also brought countless people into their circle.

He added, “We’ve now celebrated you a dozen times. I see you growing each day but never changing who you are. You play so many roles in life effortlessly. Your quiet strength and your innate ability to nurture are what bring so many people into our lives. Thank you for always being you. Wishing you the happiest birthday Am ! I love you long time!”

What's next for Dulquer Salmaan?

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the Netflix show Guns & Gulaabs. For future projects, the actor has signed a film with Karthikeyan Velappan. He also has a movie with Venky Atluri in his kitty.